With a 6-0 lead already built, Tullahoma clinched the Central Tennessee Conference Championship Friday in the bottom of the sixth inning after plating four runs in the frame, to run-rule Warren County 10-0 in Sparta.
Tullahoma opened its CTC Tournament with a home win over North Franklin County on April 19. The Wildcats then followed with a win over South Franklin County in Sparta on April 20, before downing Coffee County Thursday to lock their seat in Friday’s championship game.
Mason Bratcher and Andrew Zebick combined to keep Warren County off the scoreboard during Friday’s title contest. Bratcher got the start on the hill and tossed four innings for the Wildcats. He allowed three walks and a pair of hits while he additionally struck out five batters.
Zebick threw the final two innings for Tullahoma and did not allow a base runner, while he additionally punched out three of the six batters he faced.
After being held scoreless in the first inning, Tullahoma helped out their pitcher with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second. Sky Richter led off the inning with a base hit, while Chance Anderton was hit by the pitch in his at-bat.
Richter later scored on a passed ball to put the Wildcats in front 1-0. With one out, Bryceton Bunch doubled Tullahoma’s lead after grounding into a fielder’s choice that allowed Anderton to score to make it a 2-0 ballgame.
The Wildcats padded that lead with another score in the bottom of the third inning. Bratcher reached on a one-out base knock and scored when Andrew Fulmer hit an RBI single into right field to make it a 3-0 contest.
Tullahoma loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning, after Bratcher singled, while Fulmer walked and Hunter Hogan added a base knock of his own. Richter reached on an error to plate Bratcher. Anderton also reached on a Warren County mistake and Fulmer and Hogan scored to put the Wildcats up 6-0.
With four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Tullahoma clinched the championship. Baylan Tuten drew a walk and scored when Bratcher singled in the next at-bat.
Fulmer and Hogan drew walks in their plate appearances to load the bases. Richter reached on a fielder’s choice during his at-bat that allowed Bratcher to score, while Hogan was out at second base.
Anderton followed with a single to drive in Fulmer. Trevor Cole lined out in his plate appearance and Richter was able to race home for the title-clinching score.
The Pioneers were held to just two hits in the loss to Tullahoma. Evan Snapp and Conner Williams both had a base knock for Warren County.
Jaython Baker got the start and took the loss for the Pioneers on the hill. In 4.1 innings, he allowed six runs, three of which were earned, on five hits and three walks while he additionally struck out two batters.
Jerren Harris tossed 1.1 innings for the Pioneers and allowed four runs on a pair of hits and a four walks. Harris also struck out two batters.
Talon Vinson only faced one batter in his outing as he was able to get Cole to lineout. Unfortunately for Cole, that play also turned out into the game-winning run for the Wildcats.
With the CTC Title in hand, Tullahoma finishes the year with a 16-5 overall record. The Wildcats additionally went 14-2 against conference opponents.