Tullahoma hosted Coffee County for the last regular season game of the year and beat their county rival 5-3 to win the Coffee Cup trophy.
This was the first time in three years that the Wildcats have beaten the Red Raiders. The last two years the game ended in a tie.
Grant Chadwick started the scoring for Tullahoma, getting an assist from Tucker Anderson. Chadwick ended up with a hat trick on the night, after scoring the first three goals for the team. Senior Gabe Barnes had a great game as well, scoring once and having three assists. One of those assists came on a direct kick that he lofted into the scoring box for Lex Dodson to head into the net. Barnes’ goal also came on a direct kick, he booted the ball and beat the Raiders goalkeeper high.
The backline and goalkeeper had good games Tuesday. Gunner Green had three saves and he broke up other scoring chances by clearing the ball and grabbing some crosses. Including one where he collided with a teammate while securing the ball before it was headed in by a Raider. The backline helped Green by deflecting passes and clearing the ball, not letting Coffee County set up their attack.
The Wildcats looked to build off of the momentum from the Coffee Cup as they headed into the District playoffs Friday against Marshall County. Results of the Marshall County game were not available at press time.