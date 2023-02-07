Ethan Hargrove

The Wildcats went back-to-back in the district this past week, scoring their second straight victory in heart pounding fashion, this time beating Lawrence County in overtime 87-78.

It was an Ethan Hargrove shot in the regulation that forced the extra time in Lawrenceburg with the overtime session falling heavily in favor of the visiting Tullahoma squad. The loss was just the fifth of the season for the 20-5 Lawrence County Wildcats who topped Tullahoma 59-49 in their first meeting the season just a month ago. The win also helped the ‘Cats not only claw out of the district cellar but also put them within shouting distance of third place should they win out their final two district games and the other district games go in their favor.

