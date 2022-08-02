The returning state champions are wrapping up their preseason festivities. The Wildcats took on the Giles County Bobcats Friday at Sewanee University of the South. The young Wildcats were able to hold their own against the Bobcats, but did not pull out a win as the Bobcats defeated the Wildcats 30-21.
During the scrimmage, the Wildcats were looking to see how much depth they had. Nathan Delaughter and Mason Bratcher both got some time at the quarterback position. The coaches were consistently substituting.
The young Wildcats suffered from penalties to start the game. During Giles County’s first possession, the Wildcats gave up 20 yards in penalties. Giles County was able to score two touchdowns before the Wildcats had a chance.
Down 14-0, Delaughter threw the ball to Khani Johnson for a 55-yard touchdown. Grant Chadwick’s PAT was a success and the Wildcats trailed 14-7.
The Bobcats had a long drive and scored a field goal to put them up 17-7.
The Wildcats defense was able to force a fumble when Jaxon Sheffield broke through the line to tackle the quarterback. Mason Miller recovered the ball for the Wildcats to gain possession. The ‘Cat offense was unable to move the ball for any forward progress.
Giles County had a long run down the field and were able to score another touchdown. The Wildcats trailed 23-7 at that point.
On the ensuing drive, Bratcher aimed for Deandre Jenkins in the far corner of the end zone. Jenkins was able to get his feet down for a touchdown. Chadwick’s PAT was good and the Wildcats trailed 23-14.
“Deandre has done well for us and I’m glad to have him,” Coach Coy Sisk said.
The Bobcat’s were able to rush the ball for 47 yards for another touchdown.
On the final play of the preseason tilt, Sheffield rushed for a 70-yard touchdown. Chadwick’s PAT was a success. The Wildcats fell to the Bobcats 30-21.
“This was a perfect step. We are not where we want to be. We have a young team that really hasn’t been together for very many practices,” Head Coach Coy Sisk said following the scrimmage. “Right now we are focused on getting better every practice.”
With a young team, the Wildcats are looking at a season of growth. The ‘Cats first game will be against the Shelbyville Eagles on Aug. 18. Tullahoma will host their pregame tailgate and hope to have the Wildcat walk once again this season.