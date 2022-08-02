The returning state champions are wrapping up their preseason festivities. The Wildcats took on the Giles County Bobcats Friday at Sewanee University of the South. The young Wildcats were able to hold their own against the Bobcats, but did not pull out a win as the Bobcats defeated the Wildcats 30-21.

During the scrimmage, the Wildcats were looking to see how much depth they had. Nathan Delaughter and Mason Bratcher both got some time at the quarterback position. The coaches were consistently substituting.

