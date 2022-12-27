The Tullahoma Wildcats clashed with the Glencliff Colts in the Jeff Taylor Christmas Classic Tournament Wednesday, Dec. 21. The Wildcats topped the Colts 64-54.
The Colts came out hot scoring 16 points in the first quarter. Terron Stricklin drained a shot from behind the arc for three. Tobey Amosa had three shots in the paint for six points. Eric Thomason and Shamar Lawrence tacked on two points each. D’Azjoin Dowell had a three point play with a foul under the basket.
The Wildcats were just behind the Colts with 12 points in the first quarter. Khani Johnson drained a 3-pointer. Grant Chadwick had a three point play under the basket, and another drive to the basket. Deandre Jenkins had two jumpshots in the paint for four points. At the end of the first quarter the Colts led 16-12.
The Colts held their lead in the second quarter. Dowel chalked up five points with a 3-point shot. Stricklin drove to the basket for two points. Lazaros Odwar and Amosa made two shots at the free throw line. Jason Amill drove to the basket twice.
The ‘Cats made it a close game at halftime. Chadwick chalked up six points. Ethan Hargrove, Johnson and Jenkins had two points each. Malik Grizzard and Keegan Taylor both drained a 3-pointer. Tullahoma trailed 31-30 at halftime.
The Wildcats gained the lead during the third quarter with multiple shots in the paint. Jenkins had six points during the third quarter. Jaiden Sanchez and Bryson Steverson had shots on the block for two points. Grizzard and Hargrove tacked on two points each. Chadwick chalked up three points with a shut under the basket and one from the line.
The Wildcats held the Colts to nine points in the third quarter. Dowell had five points for himself. Amosa and Thomason chalked up two each. The Wildcats took a 47-40 over the Colts going into the final quarter.
The Colts added 14 points in a last ditch effort to take the lead. Dowell had four points from the foul line. Amosa had four points with two shots under the basket. Amill chalked up two points. Dylan Thomason drained a shot from behind the arc for three points. Odwar tacked on one point from the free throw line.
The Wildcats increased their lead in the fourth quarter with 17 points. Johnson had eight points with two drives to the basket. Jenkins had two points in the paint and another two from the foul line. Hargrove drove to the basket for two points and tacked on a shot from the foul line. Grizzard drove to the basket for two points. The Wildcats secured their victory with a ten point lead in the final seconds. The Wildcats defeated the Colts 64-54.
Tullahoma will be back on the court on Jan. 3 against the Franklin County Rebels at Tullahoma High School. Tipoff for the Wildcats is set to take place after the conclusion of the Lady Wildcat’s contest.