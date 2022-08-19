The Tullahoma Wildcats started off their season in the win column under their new head coach as they defeated the Shelbyville Golden Eagles 16-7 in the Battle of 41A Thursday night.
The ‘Cats took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter when Grant Chadwick knocked in a 30 yard field goal.
Chadwick booted another field goal during the second quarter to put the Wildcat ahead 6-0.
Ethan Hargrove, Brock Stroop and Jaxon Sheffield worked together to make a fourth down stop at the Wildcat’s 5-yard line. The ‘Cats took over on downs to prevent the Eagles from scoring in the first half of play.
The Wildcats worked their way down the field with rushes by Sheffield and quarterback Nathan Delaughter. Delaughter found Bryson Steverson in the red zone to put the Wildcats in scoring position. Delaughter then did they honors when he rushed for 10 yards on a quarterback keeper for the Wildcats’ only touchdown of the night. Chadwick’s point after touchdown was successful. The Wildcats led 13-0 heading to the locker room at halftime.
The Eagles started the second half off with the ball. After three first downs, Rai’keyrean Chandler rushed for a two-yard touchdown to put the Eagles on the board. Ben Betzelburger’s point after touchdown was good. Shelbyville trailed 13-7 late in the third.
The Wildcats were able to hold the Eagles running game. With a forced fumble by Ryan Denby that was recovered by Beau Banks, the Wildcats took over at their own 28-yard line. The ‘Cats were able to push the ball to the Shelbyville 23-yard line. Chadwick put the ball between the uprights for another three points early in the fourth. The Wildcats were able to hold the Eagles and run the time out for their 16-7 victory.
The ‘Cats will play host to their rivals, the Coffee County Red Raiders in the annual Coffee Pot game next Friday at Wilkins Stadium. T-Town tailgate is set to start at 4:30 p.m. and the Wildcat Walk will take place at 6:05 p.m. down John Olive Blvd. The ‘Cats will kick off at 7 p.m.