The Tullahoma middle school football season began with a 16-14 victory over the E.A. Cox Cougars.

The Cougars are the defending Maury County football Conference Champions. The first quarter was slow, but action picked up in the second quarter. Early in the 2nd, Tullahoma converted a fourth-and-long on a deep pass from Bradyn Scott to Landon Norwood. The completion moved the ‘Cats inside the 5-yard line, but a penalty on the next play backed them up to the 6-yard line. Two plays later they had trouble with the shotgun-snap and turned the ball over.  Three plays into the Cougars drive, they fumbled on the handoff exchange and the Wildcats recovered the ball inside the five. The ‘Cats once again had trouble with the snap as the ball went over Scott’s head. He recovered the ball, but now it was second-and goal from outside of the 10-yard line. The ‘Cats ran to the right on second down and got nowhere, then followed that up with two pre-snap penalties. The pass attempt over the middle to Michael Palmer was broken up by an E.A. Cox defensive back. On the following fourth down, while rolling out left, Scott hit Norwood on his out-route at the 10-yard line. Norwood turned up-field and powered through a Cougar defender to get into the end zone, but the play was called back because of another penalty by the ‘Cats. The second fourth down try was a short gain on a swing pass to Zion Jeffery on the left side.

