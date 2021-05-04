Ragan Tomlin got into trouble just once Monday after Grundy County plated a pair of runs in the top of the first inning. From there, it was almost all smooth sailing as Tomlin and Tullahoma scored 12 unanswered runs at home to run-rule Grundy County 12-2 in six innings during the regular season finale.
On the hill, Ragan picked up the win for the Wildcats and pitched five innings. He allowed just two unearned runs, four hits and three walks while he additionally struck out four batters.
The Tullahoma pitcher also helped himself at the plate. After the Wildcats grabbed a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third, they exploded for seven more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Tullahoma put the game away with two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Ragan was the catalyst for that scoring outburst. On the first pitch of the bottom of the fifth, Ragan unloaded and homered to right field, his first round-tripper of the season.
The Wildcats were far from done scoring in the bottom of the fifth inning. DJ Dillehay plated a pair of runs after reaching on an error in the frame before Joe Duncan hammered a two-run double into right field to make it an 8-2 contest.
Tullahoma added two more scores in the frame to open up a 10-2 advantage. Colton Emory first hit an RBI double, before Ragan drove in his second run of the inning on a two-base knock into right field.
Jaden Eggleston tossed the final inning for the Wildcats and retired all three batters that he faced. Eggleston was able to strike out a batter in his relief appearance.
Four batters later, Tullahoma ended the contest after Jacob Dixon and Dillehay reached on back-to-back singles to start the inning. With one out, Duncan lined a single into left field to plate both runners and sealed the 12-2 victory for the Wildcats.
Prior to that victory, Tullahoma was coming off of a doubleheader sweep over White County on Saturday. The Wildcats opened play with an 11-0 win and then followed that with a 7-2 victory in the second contest of the day.
Game one of the series saw Tullahoma plate seven runs in the first three innings, before it added four more scores in the next two frames to seal the run-rule win. The second contest of the day saw Tullahoma plate five runs in the third inning and two more in the fourth to secure the victory.
Brody Melton tossed the complete game for the Wildcats in Saturday’s opener and he only allowed one hit during his time on the hill. Melton struck out five of the 16 batters that he faced in the victory.
Emory led Tullahoma with three RBI, two of which came on a double in the bottom of the second inning for the Wildcats’ first runs of the contest. Dillehay and Duncan both drove in two runs for Tullahoma, while Melton, Evan Tomlin and Ragan added an RBI.
Game two on Saturday saw Bobby Nichols get the start for the Wildcats on the mound and pick up the victory. In five innings, he allowed two runs on five hits and a pair of walks, while he additionally struck out five batters.
Jaxon Sheffield tossed the final two innings for Tullahoma. He retired all six batters he faced and had four strikeouts during his appearance.
The Wildcats went on to plate five runs in the bottom of the third inning, before adding two more scores in the fourth. Jayron Morris and Jaden Eggleston both drove in two runs for Tullahoma, while Emory added an RBI.
Heading into Saturday, the Wildcats were coming off of an 8-1 loss to Community on Friday night. Four errors got the best of Tullahoma as the Vikings scored five unearned runs in the victory.
After being down 8-0, the Wildcats lone run came in the bottom of the seventh inning. Melton lined an RBI double into right field to help Tullahoma avoid the shutout.
Dillehay got the start and took the loss for the Wildcats on the mound. In two innings he allowed five runs, three of which were earned on two hits and three walks, while he additionally struck out three batters.
Avery Smith tossed the final five innings for Tullahoma. He allowed three unearned runs on three hits and struck out two batters.
Tullahoma concluded the regular season with a 23-10 record and finished third overall in the District 8-AAA standings. The Wildcats are slated to host their first game of the district tournament this Thursday at 6 p.m.
Tullahoma is slated to be taking on the winner of Tuesday’s play-in game between Franklin County and Shelbyville. As of press time, the result of that play-in game was unavailable.