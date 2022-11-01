The Tullahoma Wildcats concluded their season with a 49-0 shutout against the Glencliff Colts. The ‘Cats celebrated their seniors prior to kickoff.
The Wildcats dominated the field throughout the first half. The Wildcat’s defense held the Colts to their own 21-yard line. Khani Johnson returned the punt from midfield for the first Tullahoma touchdown. Grant Chadwick’s point after touchdown was successful to put the ‘Cats on top 7-0.
The Colts took the field for two plays. Liam Grider intercepted the ball at the Tullahoma 39-yard line. Evan Tomlin the ball to the Glencliff 26-yard line. Mason Bratcher found Malik Grizzard down field at the Glencliff 22-yard line. Bratcher then found Johnson for a 22-yard touchdown. Chadwick’s point after touchdown split the uprights. The Wildcats led 14-0.
With a touchback by Chadwick, the Colts took over at their own 20-yard line. Liam Grider stepped in front of the pass on the next play for another interception at the Glencliff 46-yard line. Tomlin carried the ball to the 30. Bratcher found Grizzard for a 30-yard touchdown. Chadwick’s PAT was successful. The Wildcats finished the first quarter leading 21-0.
The ‘Cats were still hungry for more touchdowns as they put three more touchdowns on the board before halftime.
Tomlin rushed the ball 15-yards into the end zone. Hailey Prebola’s PAT was through the uprights for her first varsity point. With 11:51 left in the first half, the ‘Cats led 28-0.
Tullahoma recovered the kickoff after a fumble at the Glencliff 17-yard line. Bratcher found Bryson Steverson down the field for a 12-yard touchdown. Daniel Eldridge’s PAT was successful to put the ‘Cats ahead 35 to zip.
The Wildcats recovered another fumble on the kickoff at the Glencliff 37-yard line. The Tullahoma offense took over. After multiple offensive gains, Bratcher tossed the ball to Brock Stroop to mark the ball at the 1-yard line. Bratcher handed the ball off to Jack Damron who dove into the end zone for the Tullahoma touchdown. Prebola’s PAT went into the night sky to put another seven on the scoreboard.
Tullahoma ended the half with possession after an interception by Beau Banks. The Wildcats led 42-0 at halftime.
Tullahoma took their foot off of the pedal during the third quarter with a running clock.
The ‘Cats scored in the last two minutes of the game when Nathan Delaughter carried the ball into the end zone for a quarterback keeper touchdown. Eldridge’s PAT went through the uprights to finish off the Wildcat’s win. Tullahoma shut out Glencliff 49-0.
Tullahoma celebrated their eight senior football players, five cheerleaders, multiple band members and JROTC members.
The Wildcats ended their season with a 4-6 overall record and a 3-5 region record. Tullahoma is looking to return a couple dozen juniors next season with varsity field time.