The Tullahoma Wildcats hosted their final tournament of the 2022 season, and dominated throughout the two day event. The ‘Cats went 5-2 as a team with losses to Oakland High School and Grissom High School from Alabama.
‘Cats top Champions
The Wildcats started the duals off with a familiar competition, Cascade High School. Tullahoma defeated the Cascade Champions 51-19.
Chandler Kile started the night off with three points for the Wildcats. Kile had an 11-6 decision over Isaac Chapa to take the victory.
The Champions took a 9-3 lead with a 7-2 decision in the 220 weight class and a pin in the heavyweight class.
Sayvion Surles, Justin Frank and Julian Calcagno all had forfeit wins for six points each.
Vayden Moore defeated Tullahoma’s 132 by a 12-0 major decision for four points. The Wildcats still led 21-13.
Beau Banks pinned Tyler Haddock in the first period for six team points.
Chase Sutter pinned Tullahoma’s 145 in the second period.
Eric Barragan bounced the momentum back to the ‘Cats with a pin in the first period after a reversal.
The Wildcats finished off the Champions with three more pins. Jerzy Hendrix and Roman Sintic pinned their opponents in the first period. Connor Avans pinned his opponent in the second period to take the 51-19 victory over Cascade.
Patriots pin ‘Cats
The Oakland Patriots defeated the Tullahoma Wildcats 63-18 with 10 pins.
Nathan Jones started off the match with a pin for the Wildcats at the end of the first period. Jerzy Hendrix had another pin for Tullahoma in the 160 weight class. Hendrix pinned his opponent in 21 seconds. Connor Avans received a forfeit win.
Grissom Tigers claw Wildcats
The Tullahoma Wildcats struggled to score a win over the Grissom Tigers from Huntsville, Alabama. The ‘Cats met with the Tigers on Thursday night as well as on Friday. The Tigers took home the win on both nights.
On Thursday night, the Wildcats hosted the Tigers at the Welsh Wrestling Center. The Tigers defeated the Wildcats 39-31 with several good matchups.
The Tigers dominated the next time the teams met on the mat winning 48-27 during the day of duals.
Caiden Mears and Jerzy Hendrix were the only Tullahoma wrestlers to score a pin. Mears defeated his opponent in the second period after a reversal to pin. Hendrix pinned his opponent in the third period.
Connor Avans defeated his opponent by a 4-2 decision to add 3 points to Tullahoma’s team score. Chandler Kile and Nathan Jones tacked on two forfeit wins for the Wildcats.
The Tigers topped the Wildcats 48-27.
‘Cats vs. Mcgavock Raiders
The Wildcats took down the McGavock Raiders with a 51-21 victory. Freshman Eric Barragan pinned Ernesto Hernandez in the second period. Jerzey Hendrix and Roman Sintic pinned their opponents in the first period. Connor Avans pinned his opponent in the third period after a takedown.
Chandler Kile defeated his opponent by a 16-9 decision.
The Raiders earned their first team points when Elijah Sumler won by a 5-3 decision.
Nathan Jones, Sayvion Surles, Justin Frank and Syrus Redding all earned forfeits. This put Tullahoma ahead 45-3.
The Wildcats forfeited the 120 weight class.
Julian Calcagno pinned his opponent in the first period to score the last points for the Wildcats. Tullahoma defeated the Raiders 51-21.
‘Cats pound Pioneers
The Warren County Pioneers only pinned one Wildcats during their dual meet. Tullahoma dominated 48-12. Jerzy Hendrix had a 4-3 decision win over Seth Lindsay. Roman Sintic pinned another opponent in the second period.
Connor Avans defeated Zerek Keel 7-0 after a scoreless first period. Avans worked on top to get six near fall in the second period and had an escape during the third period to secure his victory. Chandler Kile won by a 5-2 decision. Kile had two takedowns and one escape.
The Pioneers got their first team points during the dual. Daniel Wright won by a 7-4 decision. Gernado Mares won by a 2-0 decision to add another 3 points to the Pioneers team score. Aiden Lindsay pinned the only Wildcat for six points. The Pioneers were held to those 12 points for the remainder of the meet.
Justin Frank, Julian Calcagno and Nolan Stroop received a forfeit victory.
The Wildcats defeated the rest of their opponents. Caiden Mears pinned his opponent in the first minute of his match. Cody Agnell pinned Raul Manus in the second period. Elijah Coleman defeated Jesse Dodson by a 13-7 decision. Coleman had three takedowns during his match with Dodson. The Wildcats defeated the Pioneers 48-12.
Wildcats tame Coyotes West Creek
The Wildcats defeated the West Creek Coyotes in a close match. The Wildcats bested the Coyotes 42-33.
Roman Sintic pinned the first Coyote in the second period. Connor Avans added five points to the team score with a tech fall 17-2 win. The Wildcats led 11-0.
Joshua Ward chalked up the first six points for the Coyotes with a pin fall win in the second period.
Nathan Jones pinned his opponent in the second period to put the Wildcats ahead 17-6.
West Creek had two pin fall victories in the first minute.
Justin Frank got his first match of the weekend. Frank pinned his opponent in the first period.
The Wildcats forfeited the 120 weight class. Garrett Furnas pinned his Tullahoma opponent in the first minute to earn six team points. William Avila had a 5-0 decision victor in the 132 weight class. The Coyotes led the match 33-23.
Tullahoma shut out the Coyotes to end the matches. Beau Banks pinned his opponent in the first period. Cody Angell pinned his opponent in the first period as well. Eric Barragan won by a 14-4 major decision. Jerzy Hendrix defeated his opponent by a 6-2 decision to finish off the Coyotes. The Wildcats came out on top with a score of 42-33.
‘Cats finish off strong
The Wildcats wrapped up the night taking down the East Hamilton Hurricanes. Tullahoma defeated the Hurricanes 55-20.
Connor Avans started the matches off with a pin fall win in the second period. Chandler Kile defeated his opponent by a 7-2 decision. DeCarlos Slaughter and Sayvion Surles pinned their opponents for six points. Nathan Jones was given a forfeit win. The Wildcats led 27-0.
The Hurricanes got their first points with a 9-2 decision win in the 113 weight class. The Wildcats gave the Hurricanes six points with a forfeit in the 120 weight class. Luke Carpenter added six points to the Hurricanes score with a pin in the first minute of his 126 pound match. Aaron Walker added five points to the board for East Hamilton with a tech fall win. The Wildcats still led 27-20.
The ‘Cats wrapped the matches up defeating the rest of their opponents. Beau Banks pinned his opponent in the second period. Cody Agnell put up another six points with a pin in the second period as well. Eric Barragan pinned his opponent with four seconds left in the first period. Hunter Roberts pinned his opponent in the final period to put another six on the board for the ‘Cats. Jack Damron finished off the day of duals with a 15-1 major decision victory.
The Wildcats are set to host the Shelbyville Golden Eagles and the Eagleville Eagles on Dec. 15. Wrestling is set to start at 6 p.m. at Welsh Wrestling Center.