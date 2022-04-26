The Tullahoma Wildcats went 3-0 during the Crethan Hansert tournament this past weekend. The ‘Cats started the tournament with a 14-4 victory over the Moore County Raiders. They then defeated their cross-county rivals 8-4. The ‘Cats finished the weekend off with a victory over the Smyrna Bulldogs.
The Wildcats were able to score eight runs during the fifth inning to run rule to Raider 14-4.
Tullahoma traveled to Coffee County Friday night. The Wildcats grabbed a late lead and defeated the Raiders 8-4.
The Raiders were able to take a 1-0 lead during the first inning with multiple hits off of DJ Dillehay.
The Wildcats answered back during the top of the second. Brody Melton walked down the line. Colten Emory grounded into a fielder’s choice to the second baseman. Melton was out advancing to second. Evan Tomlin walked down the line to first base. Emory advanced to third on a wild pitch. Cade Fanning took Emory’s place at third. Wade Collins singled up the middle to score Fanning and tie the game 1-1. Owen Stroop singled to right field, as Tomlin raced to home plate. DJ Dillehay took a hit and walked down the line to fill the bases. Collins is caught stealing home, and the half inning ends. The Wildcats led 2-1 going into the bottom of the second.
The Raiders were held scoreless until the bottom of the third inning. The Raiders hit a single up the middle to Joseph Duncan. Another hit to the outfield puts a run on the board for the Raiders and ties the game 2-2. Jayron Morris walked a batter down the line. The runner scores off of an error to put the Raiders ahead 3-2.
The Wildcats were held scoreless during the top of the fourth.
Coffee County had another two hits during the bottom of the fourth to put the Raiders ahead 4-2.
The ‘Cats answered back during the fifth. Duncan singled to right field. Morris walked down the line. Fanning takes Morris’s place at first. Duncan and Fanning stole the next base. Duncan reaches home on a wild pitch. Ragan Tomlin singled to left field to score Fanning to tie the game 4-4. Tomlin scored to take the lead at the end of the half inning.
Brody Melton took over pitching duties during the fifth inning. The Raiders were held scoreless during the bottom of the fifth.
The Wildcats were still on a roll going into the sixth inning. Collins walked down the line. Stroop took a pitch and walked down the line. Duncan singled up the middle to score Collins and Stroop. Morris singled to left field to score Duncan and put the Wildcats ahead 8-4 going into the final inning.
The Wildcats were able to hold the Raiders scoreless and take the victory. The Wildcats defeated the Smyrna Bulldogs 7-3 on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats are set to play host to the Community Vikings Friday, April 29 for senior night. The senior night ceremony is set to take place at 5:30 p.m. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.