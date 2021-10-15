The Tullahoma High School junior varsity football team traveled to Franklin County Monday night to take on the Rebels. The Wildcats doubled the Rebels 26-13.
The Tullahoma Wildcats were aggressive at the start of the game and quick to gain yardage. Quarterback Nathan Delaughter made a 39-yard pass to Charlie Dodson to begin the Wildcats trek to the end zone. Delaughter then hurled the ball to Charlie Dodson for a 28-yard touchdown pass. The Wildcat kicker Daniel Eldridge topped it off with the extra point to lift the Wildcats to a 7-0 lead.
The Tullahoma defense was able to hold the Rebels until the end of the second quarter. The Rebels finally broke through to the end zone when Willie Cobb ran for a 30-yard touchdown with two minutes left in the first half. Franklin County’s kicker tied up the game 7-7.
The Wildcats were still eager to touch the end zone again. Evan Tomlin ran for a 58-yard touchdown to put the Wildcats ahead once and for all.
The Rebels were able to score once more when C.J. Seals launched the ball to Cobb for a 51-yard touchdown with 32 seconds left in the first half. With an unsuccessful point after touchdown, the Wildcats led the Rebels 14-13 at halftime.
The Wildcats came back during the third quarter to seal the deal. Liam Grider intercepted the football from the Franklin County offense and ran it back for a 30- yard, pick-six. The Wildcats led the Rebels 20-13.
With a fumble on the kickoff, the Wildcats recovered the ball at the Franklin County 46-yard line. Quarterback Mason Bratcher aimed to the end zone to find DeAndre Jenkins for the final Tullahoma touchdown.
The Wildcats defense was able to hold the Rebels for the rest of the game.
The Tullahoma High School junior varsity is set to take on the Warren County Pioneers Monday Oct. 18 at Wilkins Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.