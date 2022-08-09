Tullahoma’s Khani Johnson makes a catch for a 20-yard gain during the Wildcats’ preseason game against the Lincoln County Falcons this past week. The Wildcats will kick off the defense of their 4A State title in just over a week when they play host to the Shelbyville Golden Eagles next Thursday evening.
As the Wildcats get closer to regular season kickoff next week, they continued to gear up and test their skills in preseason tilts. This past week the Wildcats were able to slip past the Lincoln County Falcons 10-7 on Friday night prior to traveling to Warren County Tuesday night to take on the Pioneers.
Despite Nathan Delaughter and Jaxon Sheffield’s attempts to score during the first half, the Wildcats and Falcons were scoreless during the first half.
Grant Chadwick was able to put the Wildcats on the board with five minutes left in the third quarter. Chadwick’s field goal attempt was successful and the Wildcats took a 3-0 lead.
The Wildcats regained possession when Trevaughn Palmer caused a fumble. Jack Damron recovered the pigskin at the Lincoln County 10-yard line.
Mason Bratcher aimed for Cameron Nelms down field. Nelms was tackled at the 3-yard-line. Bratcher handed the ball off the Jack Damron who rushed through the Lincoln County defensive line for a Tullahoma touchdown. Chadwick’s PAT was good and the ‘Cats led 10-0 at the end of the third quarter.
On the defensive side of the ball, Beau Banks was a stand out on Friday night with more than five tackles for the ‘Cats.
During the final minutes of the fourth quarter, the Falcons were able to score with a 72-yard pass down the field.
The Wildcats defeated the Falcons 10-7. The ‘Cats traveled to Warren County for another preseason Tuesday. The results of that clash was not available at press time.
Tullahoma will play host to the Shelbyville Eagles on Thursday, Aug. 18 to kick off their season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Wilkins Stadium.