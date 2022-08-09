As the Wildcats get closer to regular season kickoff next week, they continued to gear up and test their skills in preseason tilts. This past week the Wildcats were able to slip past the Lincoln County Falcons 10-7 on Friday night prior to traveling to Warren County Tuesday night to take on the Pioneers.

Despite Nathan Delaughter and Jaxon Sheffield’s attempts to score during the first half, the Wildcats and Falcons were scoreless during the first half.