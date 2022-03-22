The Tullahoma Wildcats weathered a sixth inning storm this past week to take a 9-8 victory over Stewarts Creek.
The Wildcats led the entire game after jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a DJ Dillehay shot over the wall. They increased their advantaged in the third as they put up three more runs while giving up one to Stewarts Creek. The fourth proved to be the game changer as the ‘Cats plated four runs in the bottom of the inning and were cruising with a 9-2 advantage going into the sixth. However, that’s when the Red Hawks got red hot, scoring four in the top of the sixth to pull within one run of the ‘Cats. But, the Red Hawk rally fell one run short as Tullahoma was able to cling to win.
The victory came as part of the Grand Slam Challenge which is a pre-district state-wide tournament which began with a 5-4 win over Oakland, followed by a 3-1 loss to Independence and a 22-12 run-fest victory over Dobyns-Bennett.
The close affair against Stewarts Creek came despite the fact Tullahoma outhit the Red Hawks 10-to-4 in a game that ended up being untidy in the field with the Red Hawks committing four fielding eras to three for Tullahoma.
Evan Tomlin, Jayron Morris and Ragan Tomlin batted .500 as they went two-for-four from the dish. Joseph Duncan was two-for-three. Morris accounted for three runs while Evan Tomlin and Joseph Duncan contributed two apiece. DJ Dillehay, who went one-for-three with the stick, accounted for two RBI, joining Morris as the Wildcats with multiple runs batted in in the win over the Fire Hawks. Dillehay’s contribution; however, was a homerun.
On the defensive side of the diamond, Tullahoma used four members of its pitching staff to capture the victory. Jaydon Morris, who worked three complete innings was credited with the win. He fanned six Fire Hawks and walked one as he threw a team high 49 pitches. Bobby Nichols came in for middle relief and fanned two, hurling 35 pitches. Camden Quick was in and out as setup man for the closer, throwing 17 pitches. Emory closed out the affair, fanning three and walking one and was credited with the save.
The ‘Cats closed out the challenge with a 6-1 loss to Nolensville. They were set to play Smyrna Tuesday evening. Information on that game was not available at press time.