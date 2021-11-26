The Tullahoma High School Wildcats fell to the Warren County High School Pioneers Tuesday night with a tough 55-47 home loss. With the Tullahoma team still missing their starting five to the Wildcat football team, which is currently making a deep playoff run, the young Wildcats showed plenty grit on the court against a squad picked to finish first in their district.
Xavier Ferrell led the Wildcats in scoring Tuesday night, as he worked his way in the paint to net 14 points.
Even going up against a seasoned Warren County team, the young Wildcats were able to gain the upperhand early in the tilt, leading the Pioneers 14-10 at the end of the first quarter. Jacob Sanchez put the Wildcats on the board with a 3-pointer, while Ferrell put up four points in the paint. Khani Johnson added another five points on the board with a shot from beyond the 3-point line, and DeAndre Jenkins dropped two on a jump shot to end the period.
The Wildcat lead was short lived, though, as the Pioneers netted 19 points during the second quarter to take a nine-point lead. Ferrell added another two points in with a breakaway layup for the ‘Cats while Trevaughn Palmer added two points on a jumper. Keegan Taylor drained two free throws at the line, bringing the Wildcats within 10 with a score or 29-20 at the half.
Despite trailing to start the third, the Wildcats were able to keep pace with the Pioneers. Ferrell added two more points to the board, and Jenkins put up four of his own in the paint. Johnson and Sanchez both drained a 3-pointer, but the Wildcats’ efforts were no match for the Pioneers, who led 41-34 heading into the fourth frame.
Ferrell took charge in the paint in the last minutes of the game, putting up six points. Sanchez also dribbled his way into two-point territory for another shot. Taylor drained a 3-pointer in the corner for the Wildcats, while Jenkins ended the game with a lay-up.
The Wildcats will host the Summertown Eagles Tuesday, Nov. 30. Girls’ tipoff is set for 6 p.m. with the boys’ game to follow after a short intermission at the conclusion of that game.