Tullahoma’s undefeated streak remains intact but their win streak came to an end after a 1-1 tie with defending state champion Page Patriots.

The Wildcats were visably bothered by fatigue during the physical and chippy game Tuesday. They were coming off of a very physical game last Friday. It is also the sixth week of the season so players’ bodies will start wearing down. This showed in the second half as they were not making as fast of runs as they did early in the game. They also kept bending over with their hands on their knees.

