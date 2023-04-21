Tullahoma’s undefeated streak remains intact but their win streak came to an end after a 1-1 tie with defending state champion Page Patriots.
The Wildcats were visably bothered by fatigue during the physical and chippy game Tuesday. They were coming off of a very physical game last Friday. It is also the sixth week of the season so players’ bodies will start wearing down. This showed in the second half as they were not making as fast of runs as they did early in the game. They also kept bending over with their hands on their knees.
Tullahoma did jump out early and take the lead in the 9th minute of the game. Bryan Sarabia scored the goal. Luis Sarabia took a shot that was blocked. Grant Chadwick was there for the follow and he assisted the goal for Bryan Sarabia.
The other goal was scored in the 13th minute of the second half. The Wildcats had an opportunity to score but came up empty and off of a punt, the Patriots set up a cross. The cross was hit by the foot of a Tullahoma defender who tried to get the ball away, but it landed right at the feet of a Patriot. He then booted the ball and it found the back of the net.
Gunner Green had an amazing kick save later in the second half to keep the game tied. That was just one of his seven saves to go along with the many balls he got to and grabbed ending any Page scoring opportunity.