The Tullahoma Wildcats opened their season with a 5-4 win over the Oakland Patriots in the Grand Slam Classic.
Brody Melton tied the game at four going into the fourth. The Wildcats took the lead during the fifth inning when DJ Dillehay singled to score a run.
The Patriots were able to grab a lead during the top of the first. Their leadoff hitter tripled on a line drive to left field. The lead off was able to score as the Wildcats took a tag out.
The Wildcats answered back fast and gained the lead in the bottom of the first. Evan Tomlin tied the game with a homerun over the left field fence. Melton and Dillehay filled the bases. Colten Emory hit a ground ball to third base and reached second on an error. Dillehay and Melton both scored on the play to put the Wildcats ahead 3-1.
Oakland made it a one run game when they hit a homer over the left field fence. Oakland grabbed the lead during the third inning with a fly ball to right field to score two runs. The Wildcats were able to get out of the inning with a double play. Evan Tomlin heaved the ball to catcher, Jayron Morris, for a tag out at the plate. Morris launched the ball to second base for a run down. Ragan Tomlin was able to tag the out to get his club out of the inning.
Melton tied the game during the bottom of the third with a moon shot over the left field fence. As Melton trotted down the first baseline, he uttered, “see ya ball.” The Wildcats and Patriots were tied at four.
Trenton Sholey was able to pitch two scoreless innings to keep the Wildcats in the lead.
During the bottom of the fifth, Tomlin walked down the first base line. Dillehay singled on a fly ball to the second baseman to score Tomlin. The Wildcats kept their 5-4 lead.
Sholey allowed five hits and four runs over five innings, serving seven strikeouts. Canon Emory threw the last two innings as the relief and recorded six strikes for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats were set to play host to the Independence Eagles Wednesday, March 16, as part of the Grand Slam Classic.