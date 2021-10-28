The Tullahoma Wildcats will wrap up their regular season this year as they travel to Glencliff High School to take on the Colts Friday night. The Wildcats are looking to complete their second consecutive undefeated regular season as they take on the win-less Nashville team.
The Wildcats have had an exceptional season thus far as they sit at second in state – a spot they have held since week-three after starting the season ranked third in the Associated Press Top 10. Only Greeneville sits above Tullahoma in the 4A state rankings. With their experienced seniors and veteran coach, the Wildcats have been victorious all season including three region wins against Top 10 teams.
The ‘Cats will hit the road this week to finish out their regular season. The Wildcats are coming off of a 34-0 victory over the Greenbrier Bobcats. The Wildcats have stopped their last four opponents in their tracks. The ‘Cats put 35 points one the board against Lawrence County the week prior. The Wildcats were able to overcome the Montgomery Central Indians 37-7, after the Indians had the first touchdown of the night. The Wildcats rushed past the Hillwood before that, topping the Hilltoppers 55-6.
The Glencliff Colts have had a rough season with a 0-9 overall record. The Colts have been shut out five times. Glencliff was able to put up 18 points on the Hillwood Hilltoppers during week eight. The Colts were blanked by the Marshall County Tigers the next week as they suffered a 63-0 loss. The Colts were able to make it to the end zone twice during Friday night’s game against the Creek Wood Red Hawks. However, they were unable to stop the Red Hawks offense as they lost 69-12.
The Wildcats will be looking to add another mark in their victory column this week and go 10-0 and prepare for state playoffs. The Wildcats will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday Oct. 29 in Nashville.