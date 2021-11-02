The Tullahoma Wildcats have done it again, completing their second consecutive undefeated regular season and claiming the crown in arguably the toughest region in the state – a region that boasts four Top Ten teams.
The ‘Cats have now won 23 consecutive regular season games. Tullahoma has outscored their last three opponents 118-0 and their last five opponents 210-13.
This year’s senior class had now tied the Class of 1999 with 29 wins. This is the fourth undefeated season in program history. Head Coach John Olive has lead the ‘Cats to three of those seasons. Olive has now won 198 games during his tenure as Tullahoma’s coach and will eclipse the 200-win mark should Tullahoma win in the second round of the playoffs – a game that will be played in Tullahoma provided the ‘Cats get by their first round opponent this Friday night.
The Tullahoma Wildcats wrapped up their regular season on the road in Nashville this past Friday, trouncing the Glencliff Colts 49-0. It took just one quarter for the Wildcats to put away the hapless Colts as they scored seven touchdowns in the opening frame.
The Wildcats were relentless during the first quarter. KeiShawn Cummings pushed his way through the Colt defense. Cummings ran for a 32 yard touchdown. Justus Chadwick, 4A Mr. Football contender, was able to put the ball through the bars to put the Wildcats ahead 7-0.
The Tullahoma defense was eager. Landon Foutch got his hands on the ball and ran it back for a Tullahoma touchdown. Justus Chadwick put the pigskin through the posts to advance the Wildcats.
The Wildcat defense held the Colt offense throughout the night. After a punt by Gelncliff, the Wildcats had the ball on the Glencliff 9-yard line.
Senior quarterback Ryan Scott pushed his way into the end zone for a 2 yard rushing touchdown. Chadwick’s PAT attempt was successful. The Wildcats lead the Colts 21-0 with seven minutes to go in the first quarter.
The Wildcat defense was too much for the young Glencliff quarterback. After two incomplete passes by the Glencliff offense, the Wildcats took over at the Colt’s 46-yard line.
Senior Owen Stroop was put in the running back position again for the second time this season. Stroop rushed for 25 yards. Stroop then busted through the Colts to find the end zone for another Tullahoma touchdown.
After two incomplete passes and a sack by Zech Swiger and Cameron Robinson, Cummings got his hands on a fumble recovery at the Glencliff 4-yard line. Jaxon Sheffield erupted into the end zone to put the Wildcats ahead 34-0. Grant Chadwick put the ball through the uprights for a PAT.
The Wildcats were able to hold the Colts. Evan Tomlin had a pick six with a 22 yard return to the end zone. Grant Chadwick added another point to put the Wildcats ahead 42-0 with four minutes left to go in the first quarter.
The Colts were forced to punt the ball after the Wildcats defense stopped them in their tracks. The Colts offense had zero first downs during the first quarter.
Malik Grizzard returned the ball to the Glencliff 1-yard line. Wade Collins blasted into the end zone for the last Tullahoma touchdown of the night. Grant Chadwick drilled the ball into the Nashville night sky to bring the Wildcats to a 49-0 lead.
A running clock under the mercy rule allowed the remainder of the game to tick away quickly with no more scoring.
The Wildcats will enter into state playoffs next Friday Oct. 5 with a first round matchup against Chester County. T-Town Tailgate will start at 5 p.m. and the Wildcat walk will take place on John Olive Boulevard at 6 p.m. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Wilkins Stadium.