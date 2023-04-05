Tullahoma won again Monday night against Harris Middle School 6-1. This was their 8th grade night as they honored all 8th graders on the roster before the game.

The Wildcats came out ready to play after the pregame festivities, scoring early and often. They had a 3-0 lead before halftime. They kept up their play at halftime, adding another three goals. Had it not been for sliding on the wet field, they would have held the Eagles scoreless.           

