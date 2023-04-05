Tullahoma won again Monday night against Harris Middle School 6-1. This was their 8th grade night as they honored all 8th graders on the roster before the game.
The Wildcats came out ready to play after the pregame festivities, scoring early and often. They had a 3-0 lead before halftime. They kept up their play at halftime, adding another three goals. Had it not been for sliding on the wet field, they would have held the Eagles scoreless.
Tullahoma’s previous home game was a close one against Mt. Juliet. They won 4-3 after scoring a last-minute goal.
The game was tied 2-2 at halftime. The Golden Bears scored the first goal. The Wildcats answered back scoring in the 10th minute. The ‘Cats added their second goal in the 18th with a ball that went off of a Mt. Juliet defender. After halftime it took Tullahoma 17 minutes to score another goal. They kicked their third goal into the net in the 47th minute of action. Then in the 59th minute the Wildcats booted in the game-winning goal.
Scoring for Tullahoma against Mt. Juliet was Jack Harris in the 10th minute off of an assist from Gage Allen. Allen booted in the second goal off of a Golden Bears defender in the 18th minute. In the second half, Maddox Muse added to the ‘Cats total in the 47th minute unassisted. Iker Honorato scored the game-winning goal in the 59th minute off of Allen’s second assist of the game.
The Wildcats used two players at goalkeeper. Payton Behrendorff and Jayden Conley. Behrendorff started the game in the net. Conley finished the game for Tullahoma protecting the net. Conley then started and played the entire game Monday night at goalkeeper.
Tullahoma will look to remain unbeaten Wednesday. They travel to Franklin County to take on the Rebels. The match will start at 5:30 p.m.