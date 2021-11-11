The Tullahoma Wildcats are heading to round two of the state playoffs Friday night and they will see a familiar face on the other side of the ball when they square off on the gridiron.
Montgomery Central High School beat Jackson South Side High School in their opening round playoff game to advance to round two even as Tullahoma was making short work of Chester County. The Indians finished third in Region 5, 4A behind the Wildcats and second place Pearl-Cohn – all of which advanced to the second round of the playoffs. Only Marshall County failed to advance from the first round from Region 5 as they were downed by Hardin County 28-0. Hardin County is undefeated on the season and is ranked third in the state in 4A just behind Tullahoma which has held the Associated Press’ second-place ranking behind number-one Greeneville for most of the season. Hardin and Pearl-Cohn clash this weekend with Pearl-Cohn’s only loss coming at the hands of Tullahoma, 28-20 earlier this season. Pearl Cohn is ranked fifth in the state.
The Wildcats took on the Montgomery Central Indians Oct. 8. The Wildcats were able to hold the Indians to just one touchdown. The Indians were able to strike first on the Wildcats after a fumble on the initial kickoff. The Wildcats did not let their first mistake determine the whole game. The Wildcats scored a total of four touchdowns and benefited from kicker Justus Chadwick’s boot. Chadwick kicked four PATs and three field goals in the regular season win. The Wildcats were victorious over the Indians 37-7.
According to Head Coach John Olive, the Montgomery Central team they host Friday night in the second round of the playoffs will have a different look than they did when they first met. However, Tullahoma will also look different.
“They have their running back that didn't play against us last time, but we have Brody Melton and Ian Poe back who we didn't have last time we played them,” Head Coach John Olive said. “It’s a little bit harder to beat a team a second time, and defensively I thought they were one of the best defensive teams we have played.”
The Indians have two losses on their record this year: Tullahoma and Pearl-Cohn. The Indians lost to Pearl-Cohn 16-8 in their last regular season matchup - a loss that struck the Indians back in third in the region.
The Wildcats will play host to the Montgomery Central Indians Nov. 12. T-TOWN Tailgate will take place prior to the game. The Wildcat walk will take place at 6 p.m. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.