The Tullahoma Wildcats will see another familiar face this Friday as they take on the 11-1 Pearl-Cohn Firebirds once again in a win-or-go-home rematch after topping their district foe 24-21 in their first meeting, accounting for Pearl-Cohn’s only loss this season.
The Firebirds earned their way to a rematch against the ‘Cats after they were victorious in the first round of the playoffs when they routed the Lexington Tigers 56-16. They then continued their winning ways when they toppled the formerly undefeated and fourth-ranked Hardin County Tigers last week 31-21. The Firebirds are now ranked fifth in the state according to the Associated Press Top 10 poll and had been ranked as high as third prior to losing at Tullahoma during the regular season. In that game, the Wildcats got out to a commanding 21-0 lead only to see the Firebirds mount a second half comeback that fell just short.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats have been dominant over the first two rounds of playoffs. The ‘Cats beat the Chester County Eagles 49-12 in the first round. They then faced off with the eighth-ranked Montgomery Central this past Friday in round two, winning 42-7 after also defeating the Indians 37-7 during the regular season.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. T-TOWN Tailgate will take place prior to the game. Tickets will be sold at the gate for ten dollars. Fans can also pre-purchase their tickets through GoFan.co.