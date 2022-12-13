The Tullahoma Wildcats put up a huge fight against the Franklin County Rebels on Friday night with the ‘Cats coming up one point short, losing 44-43.
The Rebels took a quick lead in the first quarter, going ahead 10-6. The Wildcats had multiple fouls in the first quarter leading to six of the Rebel points.
Ethan Hargrove, Bryson Steverson and Grant Chadwick all chalked up two points each in the first quarter for the ‘Cats.
The Wildcats took the lead in the second quarter. Jaiden Sanchez and Jayden Thompson added two points to the board. Austin Tinnon drove to the basket for two points, then drew a foul and put up two more points at the free throw line. Deandre Jenkins had six points in the quarter. Jenkins drove to the basket for four points, then made two shots at the foul line. Tullahoma led 20-17 at halftime.
The Wildcats added 16 points to their lead during the second quarter. Tinnon, Jenkins, Hargove and Steverson all had shots in the paint for two points. Malik Grizzard floated in a shot for two points. Khani Johnson pulled up two shots from beyond the 3-point arc. The ‘Cats led 36-31 going into the final quarter.
Hargrove drained one technical shot at the line for the ‘Cats. Sanchez, Jenkins and Johnson added two points each for Tullahoma.
On the other end, Nasir Scaife drained a 3-pointer for the Rebels, then put up two points to tie the game. With one second left, the Wildcats fouled Keandre Johnson who made one free throw to take the lead and finish the game.
The loss is the latest close call for Tullahoma as the ‘Cats beat Warren County and lost to Shelbyville in the final seconds of those contests.
Tullahoma was set to play host the Warren County Pioneers Monday, Dec. 12. Results of this contest were unavailable at press time. For the full game recap check the Sunday edition of the Tullahoma News.