The Tullahoma High School baseball team celebrated their ten seniors Friday night prior to their game against the Community Vikings. The Wildcats finished off the night with a victory over their visitors, 9-3.
The ‘Cats started off the game strong on defense. DJ Dillehay was on the mound to start the game, and recorded six strikeouts during four innings. Wade Collins made a play at second base to get the first out. Dillehay struck out the next two batters to put the Wildcats on offense after the top of one.
Dillehay doubled to left field to start the ‘Cats off. Joseph Duncan had an RBI groundout to bring in Dillehay. Jayron Morris got on base with a single to right field. Baylan Tuten took Morris’s place at first. Tuten was picked off during Ragan Tomlin’s at-bat. Tomlin then knocked the ball to the right field foul pole for a home run to give the home-standing Wildcats at two run advantage after the bottom of the first.
The Vikings were able to put a run on the board during the top of the second. Dylan Norris knocked the ball left field for a single. Norris scored on a wild pitch by Dillehay. The Wildcats led 2-1 going into the bottom of the second.
Owen Stroop walked down to first base to begin the home half of the inning. Stroop advanced to second base on a passed ball to put him in scoring position. Dillehay singled up the middle to score Stroop. Duncan reached on an error, and Dillehay scored on the same error. Morris singled to right field. Avery Smith took Morris’s place at first base. Duncan scored on a wild pitch, and Smith advanced to second on the same pitch. Ragan Tomlin singled to left field to score Smith. The Vikings trailed 6-1 at the end of two.
Landon Lovvorn singled to right field to get things going in the top of the third. Maki Fleming walked down the line to first base to put two runners on for Community. Mason Russell reached on an error, and Lovvorn scored. Norris singled to left field, to score Fleming. The Vikings trailed by three runs at the end of the third inning.
Dillehay struck out another two batters during the top of the fourth inning. Ragan Tomlin caught the third out in right field.
Duncan walked down the line to first base to begin the fourth inning. Ragan Tomlin singled to left field. Brody Melton was hit by a pitch to fill the bases. Evan Tomlin singled to right field to score two runs during the bottom of the fourth. Jacob Dixon made his first appearance this season on senior night and was welcomed by a standing ovation by the Grider’s Stadium fans. Dixon battled in the batter’s box, fouling off five pitches, then struck out swinging. The Wildcats led 8-3 after four.
Camden Quick took over pitching responsibilities during the fifth inning. Quick pitched two hitless innings with his nasty curveball.
The Wildcats scored their last run during the bottom of the fifth. Dillehay tripled to the center field fence. Duncan hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Dillehay. The Wildcats lead 9-3 for the remainder of the game.
Ragan Tomlin pitched the final inning, striking out two batters.
The Wildcats were set to host their final regular season game Monday, May 2 against Nolensville. Tullahoma will start district tournament play on Thursday May 5.