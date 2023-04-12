The Tullahoma Wildcats baseball team got another district win Monday night, 5-1 over the Page Patriots. That makes their district record 5-1.
The pitching for the Wildcats was superb. Evan Tomlin threw a complete game and only allowed one run. He struck out 10 batters. Tomlin also helped himself out at the plate. He got a hit and walked one time. He also stole two bases and was responsible for one of the five Tullahoma runs scored.
At the plate the Wildcats made sure to capitalize on the Patriot mistakes. They took four walks in the 1st inning which walked in a run and kept the bases loaded. That made it easy for them to add another two runs on the two singles in the 1st.
In the 2nd, a throwing error gave Tullahoma two runners on with one out. Andre Fulmer tagged up and advanced to third on a fly ball. Then, Hunter Hogan stole second and, on the throw from the catcher, Fulmer ran home and beat the throw back to the plate. That gave them a 4-0 lead. The last run scored came off back-to-back singles in the 5th. Tomlin stole second and third before Jayron Morris smacked a line drive to left field. Fulmer, Tomlin, and Morris all had a hit and a walk. Baylan Tuten and Mason Bratcher had the other two hits in the game for the Wildcats. Colton Emory drew the fourth walk in the 1st inning. That gave him an RBI. Morris, Tuten, and Bratcher had the other RBI in the game.
Tullahoma continued their strong play from the end of last week. They started their long weekend early Thursday as they run-ruled Franklin County 11-1 in the 5th inning.
The Wildcats dominated the Rebels. They scored 11 runs on seven hits, stole three bases, and struck out 13 Rebel batters.
The Wildcats play tomorrow at Shelbyville, Varsity only start at 6 p.m. They are back home Friday night, hosting Marion County for Military Night. There is only a Varsity game and it will start at 6 p.m.