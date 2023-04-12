The Tullahoma Wildcats baseball team got another district win Monday night, 5-1 over the Page Patriots. That makes their district record 5-1.

The pitching for the Wildcats was superb. Evan Tomlin threw a complete game and only allowed one run. He struck out 10 batters. Tomlin also helped himself out at the plate. He got a hit and walked one time. He also stole two bases and was responsible for one of the five Tullahoma runs scored.

Tags

Recommended for you