Tullahoma pounced on top of Lawrence County and never looked back this past week as they defeated their district foe 7-2, avenging a tight 3-2 loss in Lawrenceburg on the front end of the home and away series.
The Wildcats jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first, plating four runs. They then held the Tigers scoreless until the top of the third when they surrendered a run. However, the home standing ‘Cats matched the run in the home half of the third to keep a 5-1 advantage going into the fourth. The Tigers scored the last of their two runs in the top half of the fourth and were shut out the rest of the way with Tullahoma adding window dressing with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
The ‘Cats schooled their visitors at the dish, outhitting the Tigers 11-to-5. Tullahoma was also cleaner in the field as they made no errors while the visitors had two miscues.
The ‘Cats got the merry-go-round going fast in the first as DJ Dillehay led off and worked his way around the diamond after being walked to get on base. Joseph Duncan was the second run to score as he got on base by lacing a shot to right. Jayron Morris helped move him around with a shot to right, meaning Tullahoma’s first three batters all reached and eventually scored. Brody Melton accounted for the final run of the evening after getting on base on a double to centerfield. He was driven in by a Ragan Tomlin fielder’s choice.
Tomlin scored the single run for Tullahoma in the third after he singled himself onto base and stole second. He then took advantage of a Colton Emory hit to score.
Dillehay scored his second run of the night in the bottom of the sixth after smacking a single into right to get on base. He then stole second and was scored thanks to the Tiger pitcher loading the bases and walking him in. Owen Stroop closed out the night’s scoring after getting on base with a shot to left. He then was moved to second on a hit and stole third before being walked in.
Owen Stroop and Joseph Duncan had multiple hits, going two-for-three with the stick while Evan Tomlin went two-for-four. Colton Emory and Tomlin led their squad with two RBI apiece. Dillahey was the only ‘Cat with multiple runs as he rounded the bases twice. Duncan, Evan Tomlin, Ragan Tomlin and Dillehay all had a stolen base in the contest.
Evan Tomlin got the start on the mound and threw 60 pitches, striking out one and giving up one hit. Cannon Emory stepped in and also pitched three innings, hurling 61 offerings while striking out three and giving up four hits.
Tullahoma next takes the diamond April 25 at Spring Hill for a district tilt. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.