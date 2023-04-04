The Tullahoma High School Wildcats continued their great play Friday night, beating Fayetteville 6-0.
The ‘Cats had five different goal scorers. Chase Mattasits, Tucker Anderson, Gabe Barnes, Grant Chadwick, and Luis Sarabia scored. Anderson scored two goals and assisted on one. Mattasits and Chadwick both had assists as well. Tullahoma dominated the whole game, goalkeeper Gunner Green only had to make four saves to complete the shutout.
The ‘Cats also played last Tuesday, March 28. They traveled to Lincoln County and had a great time against the Falcons, the varsity won 7-1 and junior varsity won 4-0.
Varsity came out on fire. They scored in the 3rd minute, the 4th minute, and the 5th minute. They added another goal in the 13th minute. The Wildcats booted in their fifth goal in the 26th minute. The last two goals were scored via penalty kick. The sixth goal was in the 38th minute and the seventh and final goal was as time expired.
Anderson and Sarabia both scored two goals for the Wildcats. Chadwick, Juan Astello, and Jayden Sarabia scored the other three goals. Anderson, Barnes, Chadwick, and Jayden Sarabia each had an assist.
Junior varsity did not come out as fast as the varsity team, but they finished strong and controlled the Falcons. Danial Lukinovia kicked in two of the goals. Jude Smith and Luke Ellis added the other two goals.
The Wildcats will attempt to keep the streak going Thursday when they travel to Bledsoe County. There is only a varsity game and it will start at 6 p.m.