The Tullahoma High School Wildcats continued their great play Friday night, beating Fayetteville 6-0.

The ‘Cats had five different goal scorers. Chase Mattasits, Tucker Anderson, Gabe Barnes, Grant Chadwick, and Luis Sarabia scored. Anderson scored two goals and assisted on one. Mattasits and Chadwick both had assists as well. Tullahoma dominated the whole game, goalkeeper Gunner Green only had to make four saves to complete the shutout.

Tags

Recommended for you