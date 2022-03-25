The ‘Cats made the Dawgs lay a goose egg this past week on the baseball diamond as Tullahoma pitchers hurled a one-hit shutout over Smyrna, winning 8-0 in non-district play.
Trenton Sholey allowed only one hit in five innings of work as he fanned five Bulldogs during his time on the mound, throwing first pitch strikes to 22 of the batters he faced during his 83-pitch performance. Evan Tomlin came in during the sixth in relief and threw 20 pitches during his 1.2 innings toeing the rubber.
If the overpowering pitching from Tullahoma wasn’t enough, Smyrna helped contribute to their own demise by making seven fielding errors in a game in which they only trailed 1-0 into the fourth inning.
Evan Tomlin got the first run for Tullahoma in the opening inning without even hitting the ball as he was hit by a pitch, stole second, advanced to third on an error and then stole home. It would be the first of eight runs scored by the Wildcats on the evening where hits were at a premium as Tullahoma only outhit Smyrna six-to-one in the contest.
The fourth inning gave Tullahoma a little breathing room as they cashed in with two runs to extend their lead to 3-0 after the bottom of the inning. DJ Dillehay accounted for the first run as he got on base with a laser to left and then was batted around and was the beneficiary of a wild pitch. That same wild pitch helped move Brody Melton around after he followed up Dillehay with his own shot to left field. Melton ended up scoring to conclude the Wildcat mini-rally in the fourth.
It was déjà vu all over again for Tomlin in the fifth as he was again hit by a pitch before working his way around the bases to score Tullahoma’s fourth run of the night in the fifth inning. Dillehay followed him on the merry-go-around thanks to an error by the Smyrna defense and a triple by Brody Melton. The three-run fifth pretty well finished the game except for a pair of runs by Colton Emory and Cayden Tucker in the sixth to set the final score.
Melton was the only ‘Cat with multiple hits during the tilt as he went two-for-two at the dish and belted in one RBI. Collins led the way in runs batted in with two RBI as he went one-for-three with the stick.
The ‘Cats are set to see action Saturday at 5:30 p.m. against Coffee County. They will then have a home and away set against Marshall County on Monday and Tuesday with the latter being on the road. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. in both Marshall County games.