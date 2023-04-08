DSC_0245.JPG

Tullahoma’s perfect start to district play ended Tuesday with a 3-2 loss to Lincoln County.

The Wildcats went into an early deficit after an error in the 1st inning led to the Falcons’ scoring. They climbed out of the hole in the 3rd inning when they strung together three straight hits after the first batter of the inning reached on an error. Then Jayron Morris drew a bases loaded walk to give them the lead in the 3rd. After that walk, Tullahoma struggled at the plate. They only got two more hits and they left three runners in scoring position including two of them at third base. The Wildcats got two men on to start the bottom of the 7th. After a fielder’s choice they had runners on the corners with just one out. The next at-bat ended in a popup, so Tullahoma had the tying run at third base and the winning run at first with two outs. In an attempt to get the winning run into scoring position, they were thrown out and the game ended while the tying run was just 90 feet from home.

Tags

Recommended for you