Tullahoma’s perfect start to district play ended Tuesday with a 3-2 loss to Lincoln County.
The Wildcats went into an early deficit after an error in the 1st inning led to the Falcons’ scoring. They climbed out of the hole in the 3rd inning when they strung together three straight hits after the first batter of the inning reached on an error. Then Jayron Morris drew a bases loaded walk to give them the lead in the 3rd. After that walk, Tullahoma struggled at the plate. They only got two more hits and they left three runners in scoring position including two of them at third base. The Wildcats got two men on to start the bottom of the 7th. After a fielder’s choice they had runners on the corners with just one out. The next at-bat ended in a popup, so Tullahoma had the tying run at third base and the winning run at first with two outs. In an attempt to get the winning run into scoring position, they were thrown out and the game ended while the tying run was just 90 feet from home.
Pitching for the ‘Cats was pretty good overall. They only allowed six hits, two earned runs, and one unearned run thanks to the only Tullahoma fielding error of the game. They used four pitchers throughout the game. Baylan Tuten started the game and threw four innings. He struck out five batters while on the mound. Ayre Kavanaugh came in to relieve Tuten in the 5th inning. He allowed just one base runner in his only inning of work. Andrew Zebick replaced Kavanaugh for the 6th inning. He gave up one hit and walked one batter. He struck two batters and kept Lincoln County from scoring. Zebrick was followed by Hunter Hogan for the 7th inning. He threw a perfect inning with two strike outs to keep the deficit to one and give the Wildcats a chance in the bottom half.
Tullahoma as a team did not have a great day at the plate. They went 7 for 28, but three players had a good outing. Andre Fulmer, Hogan, and Evan Tomlin all had multiple hits. Hogan had three while Fulmer and Tomlin had two. Morris and Tomlin had the two RBI for the Wildcats. Fulmer and Derek Nolasco scored the two runs.
Tullahoma will look to get back to their winning ways in District play Monday night. They host the Page Patriots. The JV game will start at 4:30 p.m. with the Varsity game afterwards at 6:30 p.m.