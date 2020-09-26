Coming off of a week where his team was sidelined and unable to play due to opponents having COVID-19 outbreaks, Tullahoma Head Coach John Olive said he had no idea what to expect from his team when it took the field Friday at Lincoln County.
What he saw was a team who looked amped up, ready to play and took a 21-0 lead after one quarter. Tullahoma tacked on 28 more points in the second period and took a 49-0 advantage into halftime, before winning 56-13.
“We were a little uncertain what we were going to get tonight to be honest,” Olive said. “This bunch is really relaxed and they have a lot of fun at practice. Sometimes, you worry that they’re having too much fun playing around. But, they zeroed in and dialed it in and I thought we played really well tonight. We had a few mistakes and busts, but not many.
After having their Sept. 18 date against Spring Hill and then Beech cancelled, it took the Wildcats just 97 seconds to get on the scoreboard during Friday’s matchup. Ryan Scott hit Jakobe Thomas, who turned a short gain into a 50-yard touchdown.
Tullahoma only led 6-0 though after the snap on the ensuing extra-point attempt was fumbled.
After Lincoln County went three-and-out on its first possession, Tullahoma countered with an eight-play scoring drive. This time, Jaxon Sheffield capped off the drive, rushing for a 6-yard touchdown with 5:43 remaining in the first quarter.
The Wildcats elected to go for a 2-point conversion and were successful on the attempt to go ahead 14-0. Thomas reached the end zone after getting the direct snap.
Lincoln County picked up a pair of first downs on its next possession. However, the Falcons were forced to punt the ball away and Tullahoma took over at its 47-yard line.
Six plays later, Thomas scored his second touchdown of the night to give Tullahoma 21-0 advantage. After rushing for 36-yard gain, Thomas followed by reaching pay dirt from a yard out with 40 seconds left in the first quarter.
Justus Chadwick followed by making the ensuing kick. Chadwick went on to make four-straight PATs.
Lincoln County quarterback Parker Webb saw his next pass get intercepted by Tullahoma’s Landon Foutch, who gave the Wildcats possession at the Falcons’ 34-yard line. Shortly thereafter, KeiShawn Cummings gave Tullahoma a 28-0 lead as he broke free for a 23-yard touchdown with 10:42 remaining in the second quarter.
Lincoln County followed with its longest possession of the ballgame, using 13 plays to drive down inside the Wildcats’ 40-yard line. On fourth-and-5, Falcons’ running back Ben Davis was stopped for a 2-yard gain and Tullahoma took over at its 31-yard line.
Cummings scored his second touchdown of the night on the Wildcats’ next possession and put his team up 35-0. After getting the direct snap, Cummings was able score from a yard out with 1:04 remaining before halftime.
Before the break, Tullahoma added two more scores, both of which were set up on a pair of turnovers. Following Cummings’ second touchdown, Davis fumbled on Lincoln County’s next play and Tullahoma took over at the Falcons’ 8-yard line.
One play later, Sheffield found the end zone again, this time from 8 yards out to make the score 42-0.
Lincoln County once again fumbled on its next possession. After trying to elude a Tullahoma defender, Webb dropped the football at the Falcons’ 18-yard line. Wildcat defensive end Seth Cullum was there for the scoop and score, making the score 49-0 as time expired in the first half.
The Falcons avoided the shutout on the second play of the second half and cut their deficit to 49-6. Davis broke free for a 78-yard touchdown. Lincoln County missed the ensuing extra-point attempt with 9:30 left in the third quarter.
With 8:34 remaining in the contest, Tullahoma added its final score of the game. Hunter Parks got free for a 62-yard rushing touchdown and Grant Chadwick followed with the kick to make the score 56-6.
Lincoln County put up the final score of the game just three plays into its next offensive series. Webb hit Eric Greenwood for a 78-yard touchdown and this time, the extra-point kick was good to move the score to 56-13.
Lincoln County put up 275 of total yards against Tullahoma, 192 of which came in the second half. The Falcons ran for 146 yards, led by Davis who rushed for 106 yards and score on 10 carries.
The Wildcats put up a season high in yards, collecting 415 yards of offense. Tullahoma ran for 277 of those yards, led by Parks who had 74 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Sheffield added 67 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on nine carries, while Cummings had 48 rushing yards and two scores on seven attempts.
Thomas had three carries for 55 yards and a touchdown, while also adding two catches for 58 yards and a score. Wildcats’ quarterback Ryan Scott connected on six of his eight pass attempts for 122 yards.
Tullahoma (6-0, 2-0) is next scheduled to host Nolensville on homecoming this Friday. Game time is set for 7 p.m. The Knights (3-2, 2-0) are coming off of a 28-14 road loss to Columbia Central this past Friday.
“It’s a big ballgame,” Olive said. “If we want to be region champions, this is one that we have to take. It doesn’t mean that we have the region championship locked up. But, it would be a big step toward locking it up and it would be against somebody who we are competing for that championship with as they’re still undefeated in the region.”
