The Tullahoma Wildcats defeated the district-leading Page Patriots in double overtime thriller 50-47 this past week after storming back in a late rally to force the game to go beyond regulation.
The wild ending had humble beginnings as the ‘Cats could only muster five points in the first against the district leaders. Tullahoma had multiple shot opportunities in the first quarter, but only Ryan Scott and Xavier Farrell chalked up points. Scott moved around the arch and drained a 3-pointer. Farrell worked under the basket to put the ball up for two. The Wildcats trailed 13-5 at the end of the first quarter.
Tullahoma moved into double digits during the second quarter. Deandre Jenkins, Krystopher Uselton and Farrell all chalked up two points during the quarter. The Patriots added 10 points and increased their advantage to a dozen going to the locker room. The Patriots led 23-11 at halftime.
The Wildcats were able to make it a close game during the third quarter. Ethan Hargrove and Uselton both drained 3-pointers for the Wildcats. Scott made one shot at the line. Brody Melton chalked up three free throws. Jenkins worked in the paint for two points. Joseph Duncan floated in two shots for four points. By the end of the third, the Wildcats were trailing by just five points as the Patriots held a 32-27 advantage going into the fourth.
The Wildcats tied up the game during the fourth quarter. Grant Chadwick worked in the paint for two points. Melton worked under the net to tie the game 38-38. The Patriots answered back fast with three points to take the lead. Uselton, who chalked up 10 points during the final quarter, tied the game with a three point play, forcing the game to extra time as the teams ended up knotted at 41 at the end of regulation.
The Wildcats held the Patriots to just three points each overtime. Uselton was able to chalk up one free throw point. Melton added another two points on the block to keep the game tied 44-44 and force a second extra period.
Uselton drained five free throws during the second overtime to give the Wildcats the lead. Scott wrapped up the game and secured the victory with a free throw with less than five seconds on the clock, giving Page only their second loss of the season.
The Wildcats are set to host rival Coffee County, Friday, Feb. 11, for senior recognition night. Check future editions for full coverage.