Accuracy from downtown was the difference Thursday night in the border battle between Tullahoma and Moore County with the Wildcats topping the Raiders 52-33 after the boys from Lynchburg stayed in shouting distance until Tullahoma ran away in the fourth quarter.
Leading the Wildcats to victory was Khani Johnson who led all scorers with 14 on the night, including three long-range missiles from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, fellow ‘Cat DeAndre Jenkins distinguished himself well, going a perfect four-for-four from the charity stripe on his way to an 11 point showing. For the home standing Raiders, Alex Copeland had a pair of 3-point baskets for Moore County, sharing high scoring honors with Peyton Martin, both with 10 on the night.
The game started out tight as the Raiders defended their home court with ferocity, trailing just 10-8 after one quarter. Johnson and Jenkins both hit threes for the guests while Grant Chadwick and Ethan Hargrove popped field goals for the ‘Cats. Hargrove finished the night with eight as he scored in every quarter while Chadwick had a six-point outing. For Moore County, Will Baker had four of his game total six points in the first while Blakely Bobo hit two foul shots for his only points of the night.
The issues for the Raiders began in the second as they repeated their 10 point showing of the opening stanza while allowing 16 points by the Wildcats. Johnson led the way with a three and a two while Malik Grizzard swished a long-range bomb for his only points of the night. Xavier Farrell stepped up with a three of his own on the way to a seven-point showing.
Copeland and Dawson White pocketed two 3-pointers for the Raiders during the second with Copeland accounting for five of his game total 10 in the second as his squad trailed 26-18 going to the locker room.
Moore County was able to stabilize the situation in the third thanks to a big quarter by Peyton Martin who had six and Copeland who had five to account for all 11 Raider points in the third. Tullahoma countered with four from Farrell and another long ball from Johnson on their way to a 12-point third. The score stood at a manageable 38-29 at the end of the third period.
However, the Moore County offense dried up in the final frame as they were only able to must four points, two from Martin and two from Baker. Meanwhile, Jenkins had his best quarter with six in the forth. In addition, the Wildcats went eight-for-nine from the free throw line while the Raiders were zero-for-four during the final stanza.