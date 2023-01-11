Grant Chadwick

Grant Chadwick

 Jeff Reed photo

Accuracy from downtown was the difference Thursday night in the border battle between Tullahoma and Moore County with the Wildcats topping the Raiders 52-33 after the boys from Lynchburg stayed in shouting distance until Tullahoma ran away in the fourth quarter.

Leading the Wildcats to victory was Khani Johnson who led all scorers with 14 on the night, including three long-range missiles from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, fellow ‘Cat DeAndre Jenkins distinguished himself well, going a perfect four-for-four from the charity stripe on his way to an 11 point showing. For the home standing Raiders, Alex Copeland had a pair of 3-point baskets for Moore County, sharing high scoring honors with Peyton Martin, both with 10 on the night.