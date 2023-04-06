Tullahoma Wildcats Track & Field finished third out of eight schools in their second meet of the year in Cookeville this past week.

The Tullahoma Boys team finished second. They competed in 17 events. They won three and had a top three finish, excluding winners, in eight events. The Wildcats won the 4x 200-meter relay, the 110-meter hurdles, and the 300 hurdles. Zane Hopf won the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.39 seconds. Hopf also won the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.71 seconds, 20 tenths of a second ahead of the runner-up. The 4x200 team ran a time of 1:34.05, beating the next closest team by nearly four full seconds. The competitors who placed top three for Tullahoma were Andrew Ewing, Will Swiger, Brayden Johnson, the 4x100 relay team, the 4x400 team, Xavier Farrell, and Hopf. Ewing placed in the 200, finishing less than a second behind the winner. Swiger placed in the 800. Johnson finished second in the 3200. The 4x100 team nearly won, as they finished a second behind the winners. The 4x400 team also placed second. Farrell placed in the 300 hurdles and triple jump. Hopf finished third in the long jump. Although no one placed in discus for the Wildcats, they had three competitors throw it over 100 feet.

