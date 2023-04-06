Tullahoma Wildcats Track & Field finished third out of eight schools in their second meet of the year in Cookeville this past week.
The Tullahoma Boys team finished second. They competed in 17 events. They won three and had a top three finish, excluding winners, in eight events. The Wildcats won the 4x 200-meter relay, the 110-meter hurdles, and the 300 hurdles. Zane Hopf won the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.39 seconds. Hopf also won the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.71 seconds, 20 tenths of a second ahead of the runner-up. The 4x200 team ran a time of 1:34.05, beating the next closest team by nearly four full seconds. The competitors who placed top three for Tullahoma were Andrew Ewing, Will Swiger, Brayden Johnson, the 4x100 relay team, the 4x400 team, Xavier Farrell, and Hopf. Ewing placed in the 200, finishing less than a second behind the winner. Swiger placed in the 800. Johnson finished second in the 3200. The 4x100 team nearly won, as they finished a second behind the winners. The 4x400 team also placed second. Farrell placed in the 300 hurdles and triple jump. Hopf finished third in the long jump. Although no one placed in discus for the Wildcats, they had three competitors throw it over 100 feet.
The Tullahoma Girls team finished third. They competed in 14 events. They won four events and had six top three finishes, excluding the winners. The events that they were the 400-meter run, the 800, the 4x400-meter relay, and the 4x800 relay. Lily Storey won the 800, she ran a time of two minutes, 28.78 seconds. Eleanor Fults won the 400, she ran a time of 1:02.28. The 4x400 team finished with a time of 4:25.89. The Wildcats 4x800 team ran a time of 10:44.05. The athletes who placed top three for Tullahoma were Sarah Eakin, Lillian Vilimar, Ellie Uehlein, Fults, and the 4x200 relay team. The Lady Wildcats dominated the 400. Eakin, Vilimar, and Avery Sisk finished second through forth, giving them the top four finishers since Fults won the event. Uehlein placed in the 1600. Fults finished second in the long jump and third in the 300-meter hurdles. The 4x200 team ran a time of 1:58.83, which was just six seconds behind first place.
The Wildcats have their next meet is later this month. It is on Saturday, April 22 at Riverdale in Murfreesboro. The field events will begin at 10 a.m.