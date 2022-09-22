Jacob Dixon

 Erin Douglas photo

The Tullahoma Wildcats football team is set to travel to Pearl-Cohn High School for their next gridiron competition. The Pearl-Cohn Firebirds are currently undefeated in region play and ranked sixth in the state in the latest Associated Press High School Football poll. The Wildcats are sitting at 0-2 in region play with losses to Marshall County, ranked fifth in the state by AP, and Creek Wood. The Wildcats will also likely still face a third straight week of suspension of 10 key players due to disciplinary reasons. The exact nature of the suspension and their length have not been revealed.

The Firebirds shut out Hillwood 58-0 on Sept. 1 to open up region play. Pearl-Cohn then played host to the Creek Wood Red Hawks and topped the ‘Hawks 35-7. The Firebirds then traveled to Lawrence County to dominate and defeated the Wildcats 55-7.