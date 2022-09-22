The Tullahoma Wildcats football team is set to travel to Pearl-Cohn High School for their next gridiron competition. The Pearl-Cohn Firebirds are currently undefeated in region play and ranked sixth in the state in the latest Associated Press High School Football poll. The Wildcats are sitting at 0-2 in region play with losses to Marshall County, ranked fifth in the state by AP, and Creek Wood. The Wildcats will also likely still face a third straight week of suspension of 10 key players due to disciplinary reasons. The exact nature of the suspension and their length have not been revealed.
The Firebirds shut out Hillwood 58-0 on Sept. 1 to open up region play. Pearl-Cohn then played host to the Creek Wood Red Hawks and topped the ‘Hawks 35-7. The Firebirds then traveled to Lawrence County to dominate and defeated the Wildcats 55-7.
The Tullahoma Wildcats have been rebuilding their team once again this season, but Head Coach Coy Sisk said in a post-game interview that the team has been together long enough, it’s not an excuse anymore. The team will be working on focusing on the game and what needs to be accomplished in this game according to Sisk.
“We get another opportunity,” Sisk said. “I understand Pearl-Cohn is a good football team. We have glimpses of being a good football team. We are going to go up there and we are going to put on the best fight that we can put on.
When the team meet Friday night, the Firebirds will likely have revenge on their minds after taking it on the chin during their last two regular season games and then being ushered from the playoffs last season by the Wildcats on their way to the 4A state championship.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Pearl-Cohn High School.