The Tullahoma men's soccer team has earned three wins during the past two weeks. The Wildcats blanked the Lincoln County Falcons 6-0, then defeated the Community Vikings 7-1 on Military Appreciation night. The Wildcats topped it off with a 5-0 victory over district opponent Giles County.
The Wildcats are 2-2-2 in district play. During the match against Lincoln County, the Wildcats had their “best complete game” according to head coach Richie Chadwick. The Wildcats scored three goals in both halves. Gabe Barnes scored the first goal with an assist from Adam Gann. Bryan Sarabia put the Wildcats ahead 2-0 with a goal assisted by Grant Chadwick in the 31st minute. Barnes was eager to score again, and scored in the 33rd minute with an assist from Luis Sarabia on a direct kick. The Wildcats led 3-0 at halftime.
The Wildcats worked the ball from the back line. Caleb Ballard passed the ball to Chadwick. Chadwick passed to Lucas Rocha to score the Wildcat’s fourth goal. Chadwick assisted Steven Mehalic with another goal off of a corner kick. Bryan Sarabia worked through the midfield to find Luis Sarabia for the Wildcats final goal of the night. The Wildcats defeated the Falcons 6-0.
The Wildcats hosted Military night on April 12 and secured a 7-1 win. The Wildcats dominated the first half, scoring five goals in the first forty minutes. Chadwick was a key player in the Wildcats victory. Chadwick had two assists and a hat trick. Chadwick stole the ball in the midfield to find Luis for the Wildcats first goal. Defense back Hagen Pearson assisted Chadwick with a long pass during the 18th minute to put the Wildcats ahead 2-0. The Wildcats were able to keep the ball in their possession most of the first half. Chadwick beat a player to get a clear way to the net, but found Bryan Sarabia for a pass back to net the third goal. Sarabia dodged the Vikings defense for 60 yards to get an unassisted goal in the 25th minute. Luis Sarabia worked in the midfield and beat two Viking defenders, then found Chadwick’s feet for the fifth goal.
During the second half, the Wildcats played a line of confrontation. The Wildcats scored two goals. Sophomore Juan Astello scored the first goal of the half during the 63rd minute with a follow up of Tucker Anderson’s shot. Chadwick sealed the deal with the last goal assisted by Barnes’s corner kick.
Ethan Anderson had a clean sheet in the goal, then Gunner Green took his spot and allowed a single goal late in the game.
The Wildcats had a physical game during their district matchup with the Giles County Bobcats. The Bobcats were given five yellow cards, and the Wildcats were given two during Thursday night’s match. The Wildcats started off strong with four goals in the first half. Chadwick beat a defender to find Tucker Anderson in the middle who netted the first goal in the second minute of play. Chadwick found the ball at his feet again during the fifth minute of play and put in the second goal. Luis Sarabia made the pass to Chadwick’s feet behind the Bobcat’s defense line. Tucker Anderson beat two players during the 10th minute to connect with Barnes for another Wildcat goal. To finish off the first half, Luis Sarabia beat three players on a throw in to score and put the Wildcats ahead 4-0 at halftime.
The Wildcats topped off the game during the 54th minute with a relay from the back line. Ballard placed it in the middle. Luis Sarabia headed the ball to Tucker Anderson who headed the ball to Chadwick to score the final goal. The Wildcats shut out the Bobcats 5-0.
The Wildcats are currently 6-2-2 overall after tying the Page Patriots 1-1 in their district game Tuesday night. The Patriots netted the first ball just before halftime with a penalty kick. Luis Sarabia worked through the midfield to beat two defenders. Sarabia found Chadwick’s feet who played the ball back to Bryan Sarabia for the goal.
Tullahoma is set to play host to the Cascade Champions Friday, April 22, for senior night.