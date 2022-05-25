The Tullahoma Wildcats started the state tournament on the right foot Tuesday afternoon as they defeated Tennessee High School 3-1 to advance on to the second round in Murfreesboro. With the win they move on to take on Covington in the second round of the winner’s bracket after Covington beat Montgomery Central 3-1 in their first round pairing. The game is set for Wednesday afternoon at Blackman High School.
Tullahoma got off to an early advantage in their first round match up, scoring two runs in the top of the first. They would only add one more run the rest of the way, tagging it on in the third, giving them a 3-0 lead until the bottom of the sixth. Tennessee High Vikings would score their lone run in the sixth. The Tullahoma win came despite being outhit seven-to-six by Tennessee High. Tullahoma also made more miscues in the field, committing three errors to one by the squad from Bristol.
Ragan Tomlin was the lone Wildcat with multiple hits as he went two-for-four from the plate. D.J. Dillehay got the scoring started in the first after leading off the game with a single to right. Joe Duncan moved him around to third with a double to center and then Dillehay was knocked in by a sacrifice drive to right by Jayron Morris. Ragan Tomlin scored Duncan with a single to right to conclude the scoring in the first.
The only other Wildcat run came in the third after Ragan Tomlin slapped a triple to right and then was scored by a sacrifice fly by Brody Melton.
Joseph Duncan worked the whole way on the mound, hurling seven innings and throwing 101 pitches, striking out six Vikings.