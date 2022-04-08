The Tullahoma baseball team defeated the Marion County Warriors 1-0 on Military Appreciation night when Jayden Eggleston sealed the deal for the Wildcats with a walk-off single to score Ragan Tomlin to end the pitcher’s duel.
Jayron Morris threw the shutout for the Wildcats. Morris allowed just one hit throughout the game. He also served up 10 strikeouts.
The Wildcats were making contact with the ball, but the Warriors were able to make plays to get the outs.
During the bottom of the sixth, the Wildcats had the chance to score. Morris singled on a ground ball to shortstop. Owen Stroop took his place at first. DJ Dillehay walked down the line to first base. Stroop and Dillehay advanced on a passed ball. Brody Melton then hit a fly ball to left field trying to score Stroop, but Melton is called out and Stroop ran to home to score. After the play was over, the head umpire overturned Stroop’s run after an appeal saying he left third base before the ball was caught to end the inning. The teams were still scoreless going into the seventh.
The Wildcats were not deterred by the umpire's decision and retired their opponents in the top of the inning. Colten Emory caught a bunt that popped up for the first out. Morris walked the next batter, which was his only walk of the night. Morris threw the ball to first baseman Melton to pick off the walk for the second out. Evan Tomlin made the play at shortstop to get the third out and put the Wildcats on the offensive side of the ball.
Ragan Tomlin walked down the line to first after getting hit by a pitch. Tomlin stole second, then advanced to third on a passed ball. Eggleston stepped into the batter's box with two out and a runner on third base. On the first pitch, Eggleston sent the ball to left field to score Tomlin and win the game for the Wildcats 1-0.
Tullahoma will pack the bus up and travel to Page High school for a district game on Monday, April 11. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.