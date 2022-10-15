Laila Lusk

 Erin Douglas photo

The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats finished their season with a 2-0 loss to the Central Magnet Lady Tigers. The Lady Wildcats allowed two goals during the first half and weren’t able to net a ball during the game.

Laila Lusk was strong between the goal posts with eight saves. Lusk allowed two goals during the first half.

