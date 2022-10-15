The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats finished their season with a 2-0 loss to the Central Magnet Lady Tigers. The Lady Wildcats allowed two goals during the first half and weren’t able to net a ball during the game.
Laila Lusk was strong between the goal posts with eight saves. Lusk allowed two goals during the first half.
The Lady Wildcats shot themselves in the foot with the first goal of the night being an own goal. The Lady Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute of play.
Adriana Escamilla was able to put a shot on goal right after the goal, but her hopes to tie the game were ceased by the Central Magnet goalie.
The Lady Wildcat defense was able to hold the Lady Tigers scoreless until the ten minute mark. Claudia Mitchell netted the ball to put the Lady Tigers ahead 2-0 at halftime.
After halftime, the Lady ‘Cats were able to put up three shots on goal, but couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net. The Central Magnet Lady Tigers were able to keep the ball on their offensive side for the majority of the second half.
With the win, the Central Magnet Lady Tigers advanced to the district 11 AA championship game against the Page Lady Patriots. The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats concluded their season with this loss.
“It was definitely a tale of two halves,” Head Coach Richie Chadwick said. “We changed some things tactically during the second half, and they really amped up their play. You could tell that they kicked it up a gear.”
Chadwick pointed out that the team is in a tough district. The Lady Wildcat’s only losses this season came against Page and Central Magnet who were number one and number two in the state last year. Chadwick said that he is proud of the girls this season.
“They are a great group to work with. They accomplished a lot. This last game doesn’t define our season. I know we didn’t score on Central Magnet all this year, but if you think about the second half, the Central Magnet goalie made a great save,” Chadwick said. “Eleven wins is really nice and to finish top three in a really tough district is nice, and no ties.”
Chadwick is excited about next season and the youth of the team.
“Hopefully the seniors that was to move on and play at the next level have a great career. We are young,” Chadwick said.
With Liandsy Garcia being the Lady Wildcats only returning senior next season, Tullahoma is looking to build off of the experiences they had this year and hopefully make it to regional play next season.