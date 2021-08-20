The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats were unable to maintain early leads against the Murfreesboro Central Magnet Tigers during their first district series of the volleyball season. As result, the Lady Wildcats fell in three straight sets to district powerhouse Central Magnet - 20-25, 25-18, and 15-9.
The Lady Wildcats worked together to gain leads early in the sets, but with service streaks from the Tigers, the Wildcats were overtaken.
The Lady Wildcats had 18 kills and 10 serving aces, with the junior class leading the way.
Gracie Anderson accounted for five of the kills for the Lady ‘Cats. Anderson also had two of the serving aces in the set.
Alivia Bowen made three of the Wildcat kills. Bowen had two blocks at the net in the middle. She also had a superior time behind the attack line, having five serve aces alone.
Senior Az’ja White also had four kills to help the Lady Wildcats.
With this loss, the Lady Wildcats are now 1-2 on the season, their lone win last week coming against the Fayetteville Tigers.
The Tullahoma volleyball team will play host to Marshall County Tuesday, Aug. 24 in a non-district match.