Tullahoma’s highly-touted kicker Justus Chadwick has been named one of five kickers from across the state up for Mr. Football Kicker of the Year in Tennessee.
“It’s a real honor, and I’ve worked hard this past season,” Chadwick said after learning of the honor, noting the nomination is twice as nice given the success the Wildcats have had on the gridiron this season. “This is the year. Great team, great coaches and great season so far. Everything is looking great right now.”
As for his career at Tullahoma, Chadwick said he came in hoping to do what he could to help the team, and now he is looking at continuing his football career in college. He hasn’t decided his collegiate destination as of yet.
Chadwick is joined on the semifinalist list by Upton Bellenfant of Stewarts Creek, George Laster of Brentwood Academy, Andrew Southard of Pope John Paul II and Josh Turbyville of Knoxville Catholic.
The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state, regardless of classification, will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award.
Five semifinalists are announced in this release for each classification and the Kicker of the Year category. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. The three finalists for each award will be unveiled by Mike Keith and Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23. The announcement will be streamed on the Tennessee Titans website and the Titans social/digital channels. The three finalists for each award will be invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 7, where the winner of each award will be announced.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2021 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
"We are very excited and appreciative about being involved with the Tennessee Titans for the 15th consecutive year,” said Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They have helped make the recognition of these 50 student-athletes, their families, and schools possible. The sponsorship of the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards and numerous contributions to high schools across the state since the team moved to Tennessee have meant a great deal to the member schools of the TSSAA.”
This is the 37th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semifinalists will each receive a certificate.
Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation.