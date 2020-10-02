Tullahoma scored a 3-1 road win over Lawrence County and for head coach Richie Chadwick, Monday’s result meant a little more than an average district contest, as he recorded his 400th career victory.
While ecstatic about the milestone, Chadwick said he couldn’t have achieved the mark without his family and his assistant coaches. Chadwick was quick point out that the success that he’s had as a coach wouldn’t have come without the coaches on his sidelines, including his current assistant Laken Grizzard and former assistant coach Jeff Prestwich
“It’s wild,” Chadwick said. “On the way home, I was thinking about Laken as a player and now coaching with her. Then there was Jeff. Practically every year, except for my first year and this year, Jeff and I coached together. Having an assistant like that is just awesome. I’m grateful for the opportunity and God has given me good health. In 23 seasons, I’ve only missed one game.
“Then I’ve got to thank my wife Cara and the boys, Grant and Justus, for being supportive. Getting that 400th win was great.”
Chadwick began his coaching career in 1997, taking over Jason Rasner, and coached both the boys and girls teams for Tullahoma. While leading both soccer programs, he was a counselor at East Middle School before heading to the high school later in his career.
In 2002, Tullahoma put together its deepest playoff run, as the Lady Wildcats made it to the state championship. The Lady Wildcats went on to finish as state runner-up, losing a 2-0 match to Franklin in the Class AAA title game.
Six years later, Chadwick stepped aside as head coach of the Lady Wildcats’ program, until taking back over this past fall. While not coaching the girls’ team, Chadwick continued to lead the Tullahoma boys’ team. When he paused to reflect on his most recent milestone, Chadwick said he was flooded with memories.
“With the girls, of course, Laken was there,” Chadwick said. “Her senior year, she scored the winning goal against the number-one team in the state, Oak Ridge. Then I just thought about some games where we were celebrating with the guys. A game in 2006 comes to mind because Shelbyville was undefeated and we ended up beating them in PKs at our place.
“There have been some others where we scored in the last minute and then you also think about the heartbreaks at the time when you think to yourself, ‘That could have been one [another win].’”
In his 23 years on the sidelines at Tullahoma, Chadwick will be the first to admit his demeanor has changed a bit as he has relaxed over the years. However, he says that he enjoys getting to educate his players on more than just the game of soccer.
“Teaching the players how to truly read the game, it’s awesome,” Chadwick said. “What’s cool is, over 23 years and with Jeff, he and I were able to teach the guys and ladies life moments. Stuff happens in a game and we would be able to apply it to life. Some of the people who I have coached against and players who I have coached have reached out and said congrats.
“I stepped down from the girls just to have that time with Grant and Justus. They were 2 and 4 years old and now they’re in high school. It makes you ask, ‘Where did time go?’. It’s wild and kind of cool.”
The Lady Wildcats (5-3-1) were scheduled to host Nolensville on Thursday. However, that game was cancelled due to the Lady Knights having players quarantined from COVID-19.
Tullahoma is next scheduled to take part in the District 11-AA Tournament on Oct. 8. As of press time, a bracket for that tournament was unavailable.