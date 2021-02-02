Before wrestling was even underway at Saturday’s region tournament, Katy Champion was already claiming hardware – albeit unbeknownst to her until matches went final – as she was named the Girls' West Region Wrestler of the Year.
According to Champion’s head coach Jenna Morris, the Tullahoma wrestler had received the award after coaches voted before Saturday’s tournament. However, Morris said she kept it a secret from her wrestler, not wanting to add a distraction before matches got underway.
She is the first Tullahoma wrestler to receive the award. According to Morris this award means more than just the outcomes on the mat.
“It speaks volumes to who Katy Champion is as a wrestler,” Morris said. “She is a three-time state medalist and hopefully a four-time state medalist this year and hopefully a state champion. Everybody in the wrestling room becomes family and we see each other year round. They know who Katy Champion is as a person. So this award speaks volumes to who Katy Champion is as a person not just a wrestler.”
At Saturday’s region tournament, Champion finished as the runner-up in the 150-pound weight class. During her semifinal bout, Champion won by way of a 6-2 decision over Rossview’s Gabby Wilkinson.
The two were locked in a scoreless battle after one round, before Champion took a 2-0 lead in the second round with a takedown. The THS grappler then notched a pair of takedowns in the final round to secure the 6-2 victory.
However, Champion was defeated in the first-place bout for the region title. During that matchup, Champion fell behind, before losing to Bartlett’s Maggie Graham 10-4, and the THS wrestler finished as the region’s runner-up.
Heading into Saturday, Morris said that the competition at the 150-pound division was pretty stacked. While she finished second at the region tournament, Morris said she expects Champion to bounce back and possibly take first at the state tournament.
“The 150-pound weight class is easily the toughest in our region,” Morris said. “There are four other state medalists in that weight class. I tell Katy every day, ‘I don’t care who you are stepping out on the mat against, I am still putting my money on Katy Champion every single time, every day. That’s who I’m going for.’”
The TSSAA Individual State Tournament is scheduled to get underway on Feb. 18-21 and will take place at the Chattanooga Convention Center.