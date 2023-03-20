After strong showings in the pool at the state championships, Tullahoma’s two top swimmers will be doing things on dry land, one of them following in the family tradition of training the next generation of young swimmers.
Choosing to graduate early from high school next December, Logan Holt will forfeit competing in the 2023-24 high school swim season after making it to the state finals this past year.
Instead, Holt has already begun his next step within the swimming world and will carry on his family's tradition of coaching. Logan began working as a junior coach with Tullahoma Swim Club at the conclusion of the school swim season.
Highlights in the swim career of Logan Holt include:
*Swam for 8 years, including the last three years for THS
*Qualified for Regionals & State all three years
* Qualified for Regionals in 2022-23 school year in the - 200 IM, 100 Fly, 100 Free, 100 Back
*Competed at MTHSSA Regional Championships January 27th, 2023 - Placed 23rd in the 50 Free, and 25th in the 100 Fly
* Qualified for State in 2022-23 in the - 200 Free, 50 Free, 100 Fly, 100 Free
* Competed at TISCA State Championships in Knoxville, TN on February 10th & 11th in the 50 Free and the 100 Free
* Out of 800+ swimmers, he placed; 63rd in the 50 Free with a time of 23.38 and 47th in the 100 Free with a time of 51.14
*2021 THS Record Holder in the 500 Free
*2022 THS Record Holder in the 100 Fly
*2023 THS Record Holder in the 200 Free Team Relay
Meanwhile Olivia Murphy will continue to compete at the high school level but has branched out to work with DECA.
Instead of competing at Spring Sectionals this past weekend, Olivia Murphy competed at DECA, a business conference, with her high school. Back in the pool, Murphy will participate in USAS long course season this Spring and Summer. Olivia has qualified and expects to compete again in the Speedo Summer Sectionals held in Cary, N.C. later in July.
Olivia Murphy’s career highlights thus far include:
*Has swam for 8 years, including the last three years for THS
*Qualified for Regionals & State all three years
*Qualified for Regionals & State in 2022-23 school year in the - 200 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free, 100 Fly, 100 Free, 100 Back.
*Competed at MTHSSA Regional Championships January 27th, 2023 - Placed 8th in the 200 Free and 6th in the 50 Free
* Competed at TISCA State Championships in Knoxville, TN on February 10th & 11th and Finaled in the 100 Fly and the 100 Free
*Out of 800 swimmers, she placed; 11th in the 100 Fly with a New Personal Best time of 58.26 and 6th in the100 Free with a New Personal Best time of 52.88
*She is Ranked 6th in the State overall and helped place THS 25th in the State for swimming
*2021 THS - 200 Free, 100 Free
*2022 THS Record Holder in the 100 Fly, 50 Free, 50 Fly, 400 Free Relay Team and re-broke her own records with New Personal Record Breaking Best times in the 200 Free and 100 Free
*2023 THS Record Holder with New Personal Record Breaking Best times in the 200 Free, 50 Free, 100 Fly, 100 Free, 100 Back, 200 Free Relay Team.
Murphy went on to test her skill and competed at USAS Southeasterns in February 24th-26th in Huntsville, AL. She competed in the; 50 Back, 100 Back, 50 Fly, 100 Fly, 50 Free, and 100 Free making all New Personal Best times in each event. Her highlights include qualifying for Finals in the 50 Back, 50 Free, and the 100 Free. She placed 6th in the Southeast in the 100 Free while finishing 14th in the 50 Back, and 16th in the 50 Free.