It was a terrific Tuesday but a woeful Wednesday as the Tullahoma baseball team was stopped on their road to the state title by the Covington Chargers and the Tennessee High School Vikings. The Tullahoma Wildcats fell to the Chargers 9-2 Wednesday to bump them to the loser’s bracket. The Wildcats took on the Vikings in an elimination game, and lost 4-3 in their second game Wednesday, losing to the same Bristol squad they had defeated 3-1 just the day before.
Wildcats stunned by Chargers
The Wildcats entered the tournament strong with a 3-1 victory over Tennessee High School. The Wildcats moved on to take on the Chargers. Covington gained an early lead during the top of the first. Brody Melton started on the mound for the Wildcats. Covington ripped two singles then a triple to right field to score two runs in the top of the first.
The Wildcats were put down in order in the bottom of the first inning. The Chargers led 2-0 at the end of the first inning.
The Chargers added to their lead during the top of the second. Christopher Smith walked down the line for the Chargers. Lane Butler reached on an error. William Dunavant took Butler's spot at first base.
Catcher Jayron Morris picked off Smith on second base.
Holden Warmath singled up the middle to score Dunavant and put the Charger up 3-0 in the middle of the second inning.
The Wildcats scored their two runs during the bottom of the second. Melton took one for the team and walked down the line. Evan Tomlin grounded into a fielder’s choice, Melton was called out at second. Colten Emory singled to left field to put Tomlin in scoring position. Ashton Dodd doubled to left field to score Tomlin and Emory. The Wildcats trailed 3-2 at the end of the second.
Joseph Duncan made a diving catch for the first out of the top of the third. Evan Tomlin and Colten Emory made plays across the diamond for the last two outs.
The Wildcats had no luck at the plate and were sat down in order in the bottom of the third.
The Chargers added to their lead during the top of the fourth with three hits. Butler singled to right field. Dunavant singled to left field. Cameran Tindall reached on an error, and Butler scored on the error. Warmath singled up the middle to score Dunavant. With another error by the Wildcats, the Chargers crossed the plate again and took a 6-2 lead at the end of the fourth.
The ‘Cats were still struggling at the plate, and were left one runner stranded.
Camden Quick took over pitching responsibilities in the top of the fifth. The Chargers put up another run during the top of the inning.
Evan Tomlin and Melton made plays on the left side of the diamond for the first two outs.
A double and then an error by the Wildcats led to another run for the Chargers. The Wildcats trailed 7-2 going into the bottom of the fifth.
The Wildcats were set down in order once again by the Chargers.
Avery Smith toed the mound during the top of the sixth. The Chargers ripped two singles to start the inning, and led 8-2 at the end of the sixth inning.
Freshman Braylan Tuten took over pitching duties during the top of the seventh. The Chargers added another run to the board on an error.
The Wildcats tried to rally during the bottom of the seventh. Evan Tomlin walked down the line to first base. Colten Emory doubled to left field. Braden Grover sat down two Wildcat batters with two strikeouts. D.J. Dillehay grounded out to shortstop to end the game.
Tennessee edges Tullahoma
The Wildcats were forced to play back to back after their loss to Covington. Tennessee High was coming off of a 6-4 victory over Montgomery Central. The Wildcats weren’t able to shake the loss to Covington before starting their next game.
Cannon Emory started on the rubber for the Wildcats. The Tennessee Vikings were held scoreless by the Wildcats during the first inning.
The ‘Cats were sat down in order with three ground outs.
Tennessee was able to drive three runs in during the top of the second. Three hits and the Vikings scored one run. A double to left field drove in the next two runs.
The Wildcats struggled to get the ball out of the air, and the windy conditions did not work in Tullahoma’s favor. Ragan Tomlin singled to right field. Melton flew out to right field. Ragan Tomlin was caught stealing second. Evan Tomlin walked down the line to first base. Colten Emory walked down the line also. Dodd flew out to center field to end the second inning and leave runners stranded.
The Vikings were held scoreless during the top of the third and were put away in order.
The ‘Cats were able to put a run on the board during the bottom of the third. Dillehay singled on a hard ground ball up the middle. Morris reached on an error, and Dillehay scored. The Wildcats trailed 3-1 as the third inning came to a close.
The Vikings were able to add to their lead during the top of the fourth. Three hits led to another run crossing the plate for the Vikings.
The ‘Cats were still struggling to get past the Viking’s defense. Melton grounded out, followed by two fly outs to right field and center field. The Vikings led 4-1 going into the fifth inning.
Camden Quick took over pitching responsibilities for the Wildcats and was able to hold the Vikings scoreless for the remainder of the game. In Quick’s outing, he allowed three hits.
The Wildcats were able to turn a double play to end the top of the fifth.
The ‘Cats put up two runs during the bottom of the inning. Jayden Eggleston singled to right field with one out. The Wildcats rallied with two outs. Duncan singled to the right side. Morris singled to second base and scored Eggleston. Ragan Tomlin singled on a hard ground ball to left field to score Duncan. All three of the Wildcats outs came from pop flies.
The Wildcat’s infield was able to hold the Vikings during the top of the sixth. Dodd, Emory and Evan Tomlin all made plays to end the inning.
The Wildcats were still struggling at the plate and left runners stranded at first and second base. The Vikings still lead 4-3 going into the final inning.
With Quick still on the mound, the Wildcats held the Vikings scoreless during the top of the inning. The ‘Cats turned a double play in the top of the seventh to put them back at the plate.
With three quick outs, the Vikings defeated the Wildcats 4-3.
The Wildcats finished their season with a 27-14 record overall. The ‘Cats were district, region and sectional champions.
“It was a great feeling to just make the run,” Morris said. “It was a big step for our program. We gave it a heck of a run and the boys did everything they were asked to do. In the beginning of the year, I told the seniors that they could be the team that turns this around for Tullahoma Baseball. I credit the boys for fighting through every last play.”
“Camden did a really good job during the last game. I was asking a lot of him since he had already pitched one inning in the Covington game,” Head Coach Bryan Morris said. “I am extremely proud of how Camden ended his senior year. I wish I had him and all my seniors one more year.”
Morris said that the seniors weren’t only special on the field, they were special young men off the field also.
“The biggest difference the senior class made was their leadership. Their personalities heavily outweighed their playing abilities. They led in the dugout and in the clubhouse and they showed out on the field in clutch moments.”
Morris wishes the seniors nothing but the best as they step into their next chapter of their lives. Next season will be a rebuild for the Wildcats as they have many young players coming up.