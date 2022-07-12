After eleven years, the Morris family is stepping down as the first family of Tullahoma Wrestling and heading to Cleveland. Al and Jenna Morris are moving to Cleveland to be closer to family.
Al Morris was an assistant to Cody Cleveland during 2011. Cleveland stepped down and accepted a teaching job at McCallie High School, and Morris stepped up to take the position in 2012. Morris has had many accomplishments throughout his tenure, like having 10 individuals qualify for state two years out of his years at Tullahoma, having over 100 career wins, having multiple state placers.
Jenna Morris started the girls program in 2016. During Jenna’s tenure, she has had one state champion and 26 state qualifiers. Jane Allen was the only state champion in the program so far. Jenna and her coach staff have won awards throughout the years for their excellent performance.
Jenna Morris took to Facebook to announce their departure.
“Al will be the new Athletic Director, and I will be teaching English at Cleveland High School,” Jenna said. “Leaving Tullahoma is hard. Trust me. I have shed so many tears over this. Our wrestling family has literally been our family for the last eleven years. We built our lives around fighting for opportunities to enhance our wrestlers’ experiences through our sport and our program. Making the decision to leave something you have fought so hard for and people you love and care for has been heartbreaking. Our hope is for that program to continue to flourish and grow under the new head coaches.”
The Morris’s both know that a piece or their hearts will always be in Tullahoma as they pack their bags and head to Cleveland.
“Cleveland, we are coming home. The amount of support we have been provided from Cleveland has been unmatched. I believe joining the Blue Blooded culture is going to be one of the best things our family has ever done. We have competed against Cleveland for years, but we can officially say, ‘let’s go, Cleveland’.”