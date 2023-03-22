Coach Bugg

The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats are losing one of their assistant basketball coaches as Joshua Bugg has accepted the head coach position for one of the state’s most storied programs – the Riverdale Lady Warriors in Murfreesboro.

Bugg, who already resides in Rutherford County, accepted the offer earlier this week and will replace Keri O’Neal who resigned last month after two years at the helm of the Lady Warriors. Bugg, 32, has served as an assistant to Tullahoma Head Basketball Coach Chad Hibdon this past season as the Lady Wildcats made it to the second round of the region finals before being eliminated by eventual state semi-finalist Upperman. Bugg was also an assistant in Hillsboro from 2021-22 and was coach in Columbia from 2017-21.

