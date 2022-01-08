Members of the state champion Tullahoma Wildcats football team keep piling up their accolades this year. Five players have been chosen by the Tennessee Football Coaches Association to receive state honors in Division 1 Class 4A. In addition to the five players, former Head Coach John Olive earned Coach of the Year for Class 4A.
Quarterback Ryan Scott received all-state honors for his success on the field. Scott had 2,082 passing yards during the 2021 season. He also launched 22 touchdown passes this season and ran for nine more TDs. Scott had a total of 495 rushing yards. The Wildcat signal caller had 136 completions during the 2021-2022 season. He was voted as MVP of the state championship game and was named Offensive Player of the Year for Region 5 Class 4A.
Offensive linemen Cadden Bradford and Ian Poe both received all-state recognition. Bradford was selected as part of the All-Region Defensive first team. He had a total of 47 tackles and seven sacks. Bradford also caused two fumbles during his senior season. Poe was voted as All-Region Lineman of the Year. He had a total of 48 “pancakes.”
Brandon Painter, a Tullahoma linebacker, received all-state recognition for his tough defensive skills. Painter had a total of 86 tackles and three sacks this season. Painter also saw the end zone twice with two fumble recoveries for touchdowns. Painter had four total fumble recoveries all year, two of which came in the Montgomery Central game. He was selected for Region 5 Class 4A All-Region Defensive first team for his efforts on the field.
Justus Chadwick has had quite a year of accomplishments. Chadwick was voted an all-state punter by the TNFCA. He was also recognized by the Tennessee Titans as Mr. Football Kicker of the Year and received All-Region Kicker of the Year. Chadwick had a total of 18 punts this season, the longest of which was for 50 yards. Chadwick was also able to put three punts inside the 20-yard line this season.
Former Head Coach John Olive finished off his tenure as head football coach with numerous awards. Olive was voted by his peers to receive Coach of the Year for Class 4A throughout the state. Olive was also recognized as Coach of the Year for Region 5 Class 4A and was honored as the Tennessee Titans Coach of the Year.