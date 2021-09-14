The Lady Wildcats were undefeated going into the annual Coffee Cup game Saturday night but tasted defeat for the first time during the 2021 campaign as they fell to the Coffee County Central Lady Raiders 5-3 during penalty kicks after regulation time.
The Wildcats were the first to get on the board when Amy Johnson hit the back of the net. After a physical call in the 18 yard box, Coffee County got their shot at goal. Katie Cotten went one-on-one with Tullahoma’s goalkeeper Kaylee Smith in a penalty kick. Cotten cashed in on the penalty kick to tie the game with 20 minutes left in the first half.
The teams wouldn’t find the goal again during regulation. Due to the game being a non-district match, and a trophy being on the line, the girls are put straight into a shootout with winner take all. Coffee County won the toss to pick the goal and get the first kick.
Coffee County’s Jada Wright started off the penalty kicks with a goal for the Raiders. Lady Wildcat Paisley Simmons followed her with a goal to keep the game tied. Diana Ramirez scored another penalty kick for the Red Raiders to bring them ahead 3-2. Tullahoma’s Adriana Escamilla missed her chance with a shot to the keeper’s gloves. Katie Cotten scored to make the game 4-2. Senior Amy Johnson scored for the Wildcats to bring the game back to a one point game. Jorja Waggoner finished in the net for the Raiders to increase the difference to 5-2. Avery Brewer was the last Wildcat to get the chance at the net. Brewer hit her shot right to Coffee County’s goalkeeper Lucy Riddle.
With Riddle’s save, the Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season and lost the Coffee Cup for the third year in a row.
The Lady Wildcats are set to take on the Page Patriots on the road Tuesday night. Results of the competition were unavailable at press time. The next home match will be against White County and will be senior recognition night. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at East Middle School.