The East Middle School Lady Panthers were defeated by the Coffee County Middle School Lady Raiders 38-12 Monday night.
The Lady Raiders dominated in the first quarter scoring 14 points. Kaysen Morgan led with six points from the arch. Jayolee Nogodula chalked up five points for the Lady Raiders. Lilly Matherne had a shot in the paint plus a shot at the foul line.
Breanna Black scored the only point for the Lady Panthers during the first quarter at the free throw line. The Lady Panthers trailed 14-1 going into the second quarter.
The Lady Raiders added another 11 points to their lead and held the Lady Panthers to just five points. Addalyn Clark, Isabelle Surer, and Matherne each had two points in the second quarter. Riley Fuller had two shots in the paint. Hayleigh Harris drained one free throw.
The Lady Panthers were still held to single digits as the second quarter came to a close. Aaliyah Morris was fouled in the paint and drained one shot at the foul line. She then put up another shot from the block. Hayden Roberts chalked up two points with a layup. The Lady Panthers trailed 25-6 at halftime.
East was held scoreless in the third quarter. The Lady Raiders chalked up nine more points in the quarter. Nogodula added another five. Matherne put up another shot in the paint. Clark put another two points in the book. The Lady Raiders led 34-6 going into the final quarter.
The Lady Raiders took out their varsity team and allowed the Lady Panthers to score another six points. Brindley Duncan and Lilly Owens both drew fouls on their way to the basket and both made one shot at the line. Duncan put up two points in the final minutes of the game. Harper McShea also put up another two points. The Lady Panthers fell to the Lady Raiders 38-12.
The Lady Panthers will travel to South Middle School on Monday, Nov. 14. The game tip is set for 6 p.m.