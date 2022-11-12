Harper McShea

Harper McShea

 Erin Douglas photo

The East Middle School Lady Panthers were defeated by the Coffee County Middle School Lady Raiders 38-12 Monday night.

The Lady Raiders dominated in the first quarter scoring 14 points. Kaysen Morgan led with six points from the arch. Jayolee Nogodula chalked up five points for the Lady Raiders. Lilly Matherne had a shot in the paint plus a shot at the foul line.