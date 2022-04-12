The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats fell to the Coffee County Lady Raiders 11-1 after allowing their cross-county rivals out to an early lead. The Lady Wildcats allowed 15 hits during Sunday afternoon's game.
Tullahoma started off the game on the offensive side of the ball, but had a quick outing with a three up, three down inning. The Lady Raiders were able to put two runs on the board during the bottom of the first inning. Coffee County started off the bottom of the inning with a hit. The Lady Raider’s bats were hot, racking up another two hits before the inning was over. The Lady Wildcats trailed 2-0 at the end of the first inning.
The Lady Raiders touched home plate another two times during the bottom of the second inning. Coffee County exploded during the bottom of the third to score four runs. The Lady Wildcats were behind 8-0 going into the fourth inning.
The Lady Wildcats struggled to hit against the Lady Raiders. Kylee Holt and Mallorie Stone earned the only hits for the Lady ‘Cats. Holt doubled on a line drive to left field during the top of the fourth. Oliva Spencer grounded out to the second baseman, but Holt scored to put the Lady Wildcats on the board.
Coffee County rounded the bases two more times during the bottom of the fourth to lead 10-1 going into the top of the fifth.
Tullahoma was able to put runners on base in the fifth, but couldn’t find a break in the Coffee County defense to score. Carlie Baker walked down to first base. Mallorie Stone singled to shortstop and advanced Baker to second. The Lady ‘Cats had three quick outs to follow that, and left both Stone and Baker on base.
The Lady Raiders filled up the bases during the bottom of the fifth and scored off of a single up the middle to run rule the Lady Wildcats 11-1.
Tullahoma is set to play host to the Page Lady Patriots Wednesday, April 13. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.